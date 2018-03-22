BMW X1 sDrive18i With 140 HP Takes Acceleration Test

autoevolution
BMWs are rarely slow cars. In fact, a 150 horsepower 3 Series can probably keep up with most cars on the road. However, we've managed to track down a Bavarian contraption that's more snail-like, the X1 sDrive18i.
sDrive means that only two of the wheels are powered, the front ones. That's usually not good if fun or speed is your thing. But a BMW is a BMW, right?

Well, the "18i" bit isn't too promising either. This is the least powerful gasoline engine fitted to the X1, though diesel goes slightly lower.

Under the hood, we find a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder unit that produces 140 HP and 220 Nm for the 2018 model, which got updates when the X2 came out. Lower output engines use a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox instead of the 8-speed fitted to most X1 versions, and that's what we have here.

The acceleration test provided by YouTuber Test Drive Freak shows the X1 sDrive18i reaching 100 km/h in 9.6 seconds. It also reaches 190 km/h in a separate clip, though the official figure is over 200.

Do you care about fuel consumption? Of course, you do; this is a family car. This "beast" can do around 6 l/100km, but only if you have a light right foot.

As you'd expect from something sold by this company, even the underpowered X1 model is expensive. Prices start at €34,450 in Germany before you add any optional goodies. For that kind of money, you could get a practical wagon, but not with the right badge. The last video will give you a good idea of what the cheap fabric seats will look like.

So does that mean people aren't going to buy this SUV? Well, most average crossovers are pretty slow, and the X1 has some advantages over its rivals. The design is pretty good, it's got a big trunk and reclining seats in the back.

