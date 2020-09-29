BMW R100 Receives a Cocktail of Sweet Modifications from Untitled Motorcycles

We’ll start by stating the obvious; BMW Motorrad’s malicious R100 is one majestic piece of two-wheeled machinery. It is brought to life by an ominous four-stroke horizontally opposed boxer-twin colossus, with a total of four valves, two Bing carburetors and a compression ratio of 8.2:1. This fiendish air-cooled behemoth prides itself with a humungous displacement of 980cc and a healthy dose of Bosch electricals.
It is perfectly capable of producing up to 66 hp at around 7,000 rpm, accompanied by an unforgiving torque output of 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) at 5,500 rpm. A five-speed gearbox allows this ungodly force to reach the rear wheel via a shaft final drive. This ordeal leads to a remarkable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 4.6 seconds, while R100’s top speed is generously rated at 121 mph (196 kph).
Up front, the whole structure is supported by telescopic forks that permit as much as 7.8 inches (200 mm) of wheel travel. On the opposite end, suspension duties are taken care of by a double-sided swingarm and twin Koni shock absorbers, allowing up to 6.9 inches (125 mm) of travel. At the front, stopping power is supplied by dual 260 mm (10.23 inches) brake rotors and Brembo two-piston calipers, coupled with a 200 mm (7.87 inches) drum setup at the rear.
Now, BMW’s standard machine is cool and all, but Untitled Motorcycles’ one-off creature is an entirely new level. These British moto surgeons worked their magic on the Bavarian marvel to have it look and perform like a genuine showstopper. Let me tell you, UMC aren’t exactly amateurs in this line of business, either. The London-based firm boasts an outstanding portfolio that can be admired on their Instagram profile.
But first, let’s dive in for a quick examination of their R100 venture, shall we? For starters, the Brits tweaked the bike’s main frame and replaced the original subframe with their very own custom counterpart. The crew disposed of the stock side panels and upholstered a fresh leather saddle to fit the desired aesthetic.
Additionally, you will find a custom 18-inch multi-spoked wheel at the front end, joined by a BMW R65 LS’ cast alloy module at the back. The wheels are hugged tightly by high-performance tires from Michelin. To round out the chassis upgrades, R100’s brakes and suspension were also treated to an extensive restoration procedure.
Its boxer-twin powerplant was honored with new pistons and pushrods, besides a modified airbox, 38mm (1.5 inches) Dellorto PHM carburetors and Cone exhaust mufflers. Last but not least, UMC enveloped their spectacular exploit in an intricate paint scheme and named it ‘Kalifornia’.
Look, if this gorgeous beast doesn’t fill your soul with pure joy, I don’t know what will. The folks over at UMC certainly outdid themselves on this project and we’re hyped to find out what else they’ll be stunning us with in the future!
