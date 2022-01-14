BMW R 18 Aurora Mixes Bavarian Bikes and Cars in the Same Red, Mean Package

Editor's note: The idea and desire of Garage 221 to create a custom bike based on the BMW R 18 found its origins a while ago, at the presentation of the bike at EICMA 2019. The lines of the new BMW cruiser, innovative and at the same time faithfully traditional, deserved "complementary elements and an even more Heritage spirit, starting from the soft lines of the tank to the characteristic shapes of the boxer," in the opinion of Pier Francesco Marchio of Garage 221.



The project initially focused on the study of the different sections of the bike, keeping in mind the need to connect the new elements in a unique harmony of lines, taking inspiration from the cruisers of the 1970s, which have always particularly involved Pier Francesco "for their impressive aesthetic fluidity." Distinctive elements of the BMW R 18 Aurora by Garage 221 are the wraparound fenders and adherent to the wheel, like the "batwing", to leave space and thus highlight the central area of the bike.



A Custom with the BMW tradition at its core.



The modifications that led to the R 18 Aurora stem from Garage 221's experience in the BMW world and indeed all used elements come from other models of BMW Motorrad. The saddle was borrowed in its entirety from a BMW 1200 C of 2005, the Batwing supports were made using the supports for indicators of a BMW R 100 of 1982 and a part of the rear frame of a BMW K 75 of 1991. Even for the color of the body, the code of a 1983 BMW RT 100 was taken as a reference, customizing the graphics in its shades and intensity. The front and rear fender supports, saddle supports, and license plate holder arms are entirely handmade.



The exhaust pipes were made in collaboration with Leo Vince, taking particular care of the sound, to make it even more full-bodied and captivating. Their design has been specifically studied to give a very personal and muscular line to the central part of the R 18. The R 18 Aurora's oil cooler grille gives a classy natural touch, inspired by the grille of BMW's cars from the 1960s. "It was a lot of hard work," said Pier Francesco, "but the result is truly stunning. The textured paintwork of the cylinder head covers, the injection housings, the central crankcase and our oil cooler grille make everything look homogeneous, creating a unique effect with the cylinder block and the bevel gear."