BMW R 18 Aurora Mixes Bavarian Bikes and Cars in the Same Red, Mean Package

14 Jan 2022, 13:30 UTC
Out in the open since 2020, the BMW R 18 is slowly making room for Motorrad back into the world of cruisers. Now available in four variants, all packing the most “powerful 2-cylinder boxer engine ever used in motorcycle series production,” the family is really expected to take off starting this year.
Starting in March in Costa Rica, BMW will organize something called the Great Getaway, an on-the-road get-together of R 18 riders that will move to Portugal in June and the U.S. in August.

As everyone can figure, BMW would not have done this if there were just two or three R 18s out there. That means the bike maker is confident there are enough of them to make for a sizeable event – no sales numbers for the model were released so far, so we don’t know.

But assuming there are plenty of them on the roads already, the natural question is: where are the custom ones? Did so few buy the R 18 and have it modified to their own taste?

Apparently, not, and probably seeing how there’s not enough exposure on the custom market for the model, BMW tasked two Italian shops to handle the build of an equal number of very special machines.

The one we have here is called R 18 Aurora, was put together by Garage 221, and shown this week at the Verona Motor Bike Expo. We don’t know why this name was chosen, but we do know this thing is a collection of bits and pieces coming from other BMW two-wheelers, and inspired by some BMW four-wheelers.

A nod to the design of 1970s cruisers, the Aurora uses batwing supports adapted from a 1982 R 100, bits of the rear frame come from a 1991 K 75, and the body color was inspired by the 1983 RT 100. The rider sits on a saddle taken from a 2005 1200 C.

There are a host of full custom bits on it as well, including the front and rear fender supports, saddle supports, and license plate holder arms. The oil cooler grille, also custom, is meant to remind people of the cars BMW was making back in the 1960s.

The Germans did not say how much the bike cost to put together like this, but we’re willing to bet the company is hoping this build will put the R 18 on custom shops’ radar. And we kind of hope the same thing.
Editor's note: The idea and desire of Garage 221 to create a custom bike based on the BMW R 18 found its origins a while ago, at the presentation of the bike at EICMA 2019. The lines of the new BMW cruiser, innovative and at the same time faithfully traditional, deserved "complementary elements and an even more Heritage spirit, starting from the soft lines of the tank to the characteristic shapes of the boxer," in the opinion of Pier Francesco Marchio of Garage 221.

The project initially focused on the study of the different sections of the bike, keeping in mind the need to connect the new elements in a unique harmony of lines, taking inspiration from the cruisers of the 1970s, which have always particularly involved Pier Francesco "for their impressive aesthetic fluidity." Distinctive elements of the BMW R 18 Aurora by Garage 221 are the wraparound fenders and adherent to the wheel, like the "batwing", to leave space and thus highlight the central area of the bike.

A Custom with the BMW tradition at its core.

The modifications that led to the R 18 Aurora stem from Garage 221's experience in the BMW world and indeed all used elements come from other models of BMW Motorrad. The saddle was borrowed in its entirety from a BMW 1200 C of 2005, the Batwing supports were made using the supports for indicators of a BMW R 100 of 1982 and a part of the rear frame of a BMW K 75 of 1991. Even for the color of the body, the code of a 1983 BMW RT 100 was taken as a reference, customizing the graphics in its shades and intensity. The front and rear fender supports, saddle supports, and license plate holder arms are entirely handmade.

The exhaust pipes were made in collaboration with Leo Vince, taking particular care of the sound, to make it even more full-bodied and captivating. Their design has been specifically studied to give a very personal and muscular line to the central part of the R 18. The R 18 Aurora's oil cooler grille gives a classy natural touch, inspired by the grille of BMW's cars from the 1960s. "It was a lot of hard work," said Pier Francesco, "but the result is truly stunning. The textured paintwork of the cylinder head covers, the injection housings, the central crankcase and our oil cooler grille make everything look homogeneous, creating a unique effect with the cylinder block and the bevel gear."

