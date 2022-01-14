Chinese Auto Start-Ups Turn to U.S. Chip Giant Nvidia Amidst Country's EV Boom

More on this:

1 Graphics Card Giant Nvidia Launches "Omniverse" Technology To Help Cars Drive Themselves

2 Nvidia Drive to Power the Best Autonomous Software for Trucks on the Market

3 Volvo Will Have Google and NVIDIA As Partners To Develop Its Own OS

4 Nvidia To Make a 3D Map of The Universe With the Fastest Computer on the Planet

5 BMW Partners With Nvidia to Take Digital Factory Planning to Another Level