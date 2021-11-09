Graphics Card Giant Nvidia Launches "Omniverse" Technology To Help Cars Drive Themselves

Say what you will about the hoards of gamers camping outside electronics stores to buy Nvidia graphics cards that some argue were made deliberately scarce. But dear Neptune, some of the technology the multibillion-dollar tech manufacturer comes up with boggles the mind of even veteran tech junkies. Only this time, they're bringing this tech to our cars.
Nvidia announced on November 9th that it would be launching a new technology platform that will bring its teams' technological know-how to the automotive industry. It's not the first time Nvidia's shared their knowledge with automakers, but their latest creation might be the most interesting.
This new technological collaboration between graphics card makers and automakers is focused around Nvidia's "Omniverse." Now, before the Zoomers in the audience immediately associate this with the early 2010s Ben 10: Omniverse TV show, let's clarify that the two are not connected.
That's a bit of a joke, but the impact this tech might have on the industry is no joke at all. Dubbed the Drive Concierge system, it consists of a complex Nvidia developed AI that, among other things, could provide autonomous driving capabilities to vehicles that may otherwise have gone without it.
To make the system more reliable, Nvidia will also include what's called an "Omniverse Replicator." Which can expedite functions needed to help autonomous software scan and understand the environment around it. With a global chip shortage threatening to put a halt to progress, Nvidia's vowed to help produce as many high-quality microchips as possible to ensure their technology is not held up by global supply shortages.
Nvidia will be competing in an AV market more heated than at any point in its short history, with companies like the Google-run Waymo, the brand-new startup Ouster, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Argo AI, and, of course, Tesla. These companies use different methods of performing essentially the same task. Whoever manages to wind up on top remains to be seen.
