Ford and Argo AI Set to Launch Autonomous Walmart Delivery Service

Ford is taking a considerable gamble entrusting their autonomous vehicle program to a once unknown tech company called Argo AI. From the looks of their latest blockbuster deal to launch an autonomous delivery service for Walmart, it is an encouraging sign that this gamble is about to pay off in spades.
For those unfamiliar with Argo AI, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company was founded in 2016 by Bruan Salesky and Peter Rander, two veterans of autonomous vehicle research during their time at Google (now Waymo) and Uber, respectively. A lucrative deal with Ford in 2017 and Volkswagen shortly after that have placed Argo AI right in a position to lead the way in AV research.
While the primary intention of Argo AI’s research is geared towards self-driving passenger cars, a secondary effect of their work is a potentially dramatic change to the delivery service industry.
From the looks of the latest deal to bring autonomous delivery to three major U.S cities, it seems Walmart is all too eager to take advantage of this burgeoning new technology.
"We're excited to expand our autonomous delivery efforts in three new markets alongside Argo and Ford”, said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last-mile delivery, Walmart U.S. “This collaboration will further our mission to get products to the homes of our customers with unparalleled speed and ease, and in turn, will continue to pave the way for autonomous delivery."
This newly established partnership between Walmart, Ford and Argo AI has the potential to set a precedent for how autonomous delivery services are conducted.
If all goes according to plans, you could be having your grocery shopping delivered right to your door with zero human interaction sooner rather than later. It’s a landmark moment in the history of Argo AI, one that’s sure to be the pride of Pittsburgh for a long time to come.
