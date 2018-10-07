BMW Pickup Not Happening Anytime Soon

Manned SpaceX Crew Dragon to Fly In June 2019, Boeing Starliner in August

14 photos Time and time again, BMW made comments on the prospect of entering the mid-size pickup truck segment. And just as often, the Munich-based automaker made tongue-in-cheek statements in regard to the Mercedes-Benz X-Class.



To set the record straight, the development chief has confirmed that BMW won’t go head to head with the Nissan Navara-based workhorse, which is also sold as the Renault Alaskan. Klaus Frohlich is responsible for the decision, and according to him, “I see no evidence that we can ever do a good proposition.”



Going unibody was out of the question for the Bavarian brand, even though the Honda Ridgeline is selling by the bucketload in the United States. Ford and Hyundai are joining the segment with designs of their own, though the ladder frame remains the golden standard for people who plan to use their workhorses for towing and hauling.



“I have only two architectures,” said Frohlich, “and I can’t get a proper pickup truck out of them.” On the flip side, BMW would hit it big with a To set the record straight, the development chief has confirmed that BMW won’t go head to head with the Nissan Navara-based workhorse, which is also sold as the Renault Alaskan. Klaus Frohlich is responsible for the decision, and according to him, “I see no evidence that we can ever do a good proposition.”Speaking to Motoring.com.au , board member Klaus Frohlich added that “the premium side of that market is extremely small (…) there’s only a few regions of the world [interested in this type of pickup truck].”As much as the Australian division wants the BMW workhorse to come alive, there is no case to be made on such a product for the time being. “If you look at this segment of pickup trucks, it’s very much utilities, so median price points are very, very low.” As if that wasn’t enough, Frohlich took another jab at Mercedes-Benz, adding that “we will never do badge engineering.”BMW has rejected a partnership with Toyota to develop a pickup truck, and considering that the two are joined at the hip with the Z4 and Supra, it would’ve made sense as far as cost-cutting is concerned. There’s also the know-how of Toyota with the HiLux, Tacoma, and Tundra. But all things considered, the higher-ups at BMW are more interested in electrification and semi-autonomous technologies right now.Going unibody was out of the question for the Bavarian brand, even though the Honda Ridgeline is selling by the bucketload in the United States. Ford and Hyundai are joining the segment with designs of their own, though the ladder frame remains the golden standard for people who plan to use their workhorses for towing and hauling.“I have only two architectures,” said Frohlich, “and I can’t get a proper pickup truck out of them.” On the flip side, BMW would hit it big with a unibody workhorse in Australia considering that the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon utility are no longer in production.