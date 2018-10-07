autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

BMW Pickup Not Happening Anytime Soon

7 Oct 2018, 8:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
14 photos
M3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 PickupM3 Pickup
Time and time again, BMW made comments on the prospect of entering the mid-size pickup truck segment. And just as often, the Munich-based automaker made tongue-in-cheek statements in regard to the Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

To set the record straight, the development chief has confirmed that BMW won’t go head to head with the Nissan Navara-based workhorse, which is also sold as the Renault Alaskan. Klaus Frohlich is responsible for the decision, and according to him, “I see no evidence that we can ever do a good proposition.”

Speaking to Motoring.com.au, board member Klaus Frohlich added that “the premium side of that market is extremely small (…) there’s only a few regions of the world [interested in this type of pickup truck].

As much as the Australian division wants the BMW workhorse to come alive, there is no case to be made on such a product for the time being. “If you look at this segment of pickup trucks, it’s very much utilities, so median price points are very, very low.” As if that wasn’t enough, Frohlich took another jab at Mercedes-Benz, adding that “we will never do badge engineering.”

BMW has rejected a partnership with Toyota to develop a pickup truck, and considering that the two are joined at the hip with the Z4 and Supra, it would’ve made sense as far as cost-cutting is concerned. There’s also the know-how of Toyota with the HiLux, Tacoma, and Tundra. But all things considered, the higher-ups at BMW are more interested in electrification and semi-autonomous technologies right now.

Going unibody was out of the question for the Bavarian brand, even though the Honda Ridgeline is selling by the bucketload in the United States. Ford and Hyundai are joining the segment with designs of their own, though the ladder frame remains the golden standard for people who plan to use their workhorses for towing and hauling.

“I have only two architectures,” said Frohlich, “and I can’t get a proper pickup truck out of them.” On the flip side, BMW would hit it big with a unibody workhorse in Australia considering that the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon utility are no longer in production.
BMW pickup truck industry BMW pickup truck Australia
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactAll BMW models  
 
 