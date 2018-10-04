2020 BMW M3 Rendered Based on New 3-Series, Looks Legit

With BMW dropping the new 3 Series at the Paris Motor Show earlier this week, the Internet didn't fail to react. We're referring to the render side of the world wide web here and since we've already brought you a 4 Series pixel play, the time has come to meet the 2020 M3 in digital imagination form.
As you'll notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, the rendering we have here is based on the G20 3er, with its grown-up styling cues.
And while the outgoing M3 is definitely a performer, the new one has to seriously up the ante on the dynamic front.
You see, the premium German triumvirate had established a bit of a comfort zone for super-sedans, where the Audi RS4, the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 didn't step on each other's toes all that much.
Nevertheless, machines like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the uber-limited Jaguar XE SV Project 8 have come to challenge the dynamic status of the Bavarian model.
And we can already see that BMW has reacted by making the new 3er sharper in non-M trim. For instance, the machine now rides on the CLAR modular architecture that also underpins the 5 and 7 Series and despite being slightly lighter and packing superior torsional rigidity, it's also lighter.
To understand just how serious the upcoming G80 M3 will be, we only need to look at the optional dynamic goodies that have arrived at the launch of the new 3 Series.
While the new M340i (the 330i turbo-four tops the range for now) hasn't landed yet, the optional M Sport trim for the standard car includes a 10mm ride height reduction, additional body struts, extra bearing rigidity, stiffer springs and anti-roll bars, along with extra wheel camber.
Then there's the step further represented by the also-optional M Sport Pack Plus, which comes with active dampers and even a limited-slip diff.
The 2020 M3 will be animated by a new S58 3.0-liter straight-six based on the B58 unit found on the M240i, for instance. Unlike the latter, thought, the proper M motor will once again feature twin-turbocharging.
The 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M, which will land soon, should mark the debut of the new engine and, at least for the G80 M3, we're expecting this to deliver around 500 horsepower - note that a standard and a Competition model will be available.
Then again, there's a more important question that remains unanswered for now: will the next M3 follow the example of the F90 M5 and come with an RWD-switchable AWD system, at least as an option?
And while the outgoing M3 is definitely a performer, the new one has to seriously up the ante on the dynamic front.
You see, the premium German triumvirate had established a bit of a comfort zone for super-sedans, where the Audi RS4, the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 didn't step on each other's toes all that much.
Nevertheless, machines like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the uber-limited Jaguar XE SV Project 8 have come to challenge the dynamic status of the Bavarian model.
And we can already see that BMW has reacted by making the new 3er sharper in non-M trim. For instance, the machine now rides on the CLAR modular architecture that also underpins the 5 and 7 Series and despite being slightly lighter and packing superior torsional rigidity, it's also lighter.
To understand just how serious the upcoming G80 M3 will be, we only need to look at the optional dynamic goodies that have arrived at the launch of the new 3 Series.
While the new M340i (the 330i turbo-four tops the range for now) hasn't landed yet, the optional M Sport trim for the standard car includes a 10mm ride height reduction, additional body struts, extra bearing rigidity, stiffer springs and anti-roll bars, along with extra wheel camber.
Then there's the step further represented by the also-optional M Sport Pack Plus, which comes with active dampers and even a limited-slip diff.
The 2020 M3 will be animated by a new S58 3.0-liter straight-six based on the B58 unit found on the M240i, for instance. Unlike the latter, thought, the proper M motor will once again feature twin-turbocharging.
The 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M, which will land soon, should mark the debut of the new engine and, at least for the G80 M3, we're expecting this to deliver around 500 horsepower - note that a standard and a Competition model will be available.
Then again, there's a more important question that remains unanswered for now: will the next M3 follow the example of the F90 M5 and come with an RWD-switchable AWD system, at least as an option?
My latest edit, with the release of the new 3 Series I thought I'd make an M3 version! 👀 Want an edit on your car, DM me. #Bmw #3Series #Bmw3Series #330i #G20 #BmwG20 #Saloon #BmwLife #SupercarsOfLondon #G80 #M3 #BmwM3 #G80M3 #340i #320i #MK7 #XDrive #MSport #F80 #F80M3 #F30 #G30 #M4 #BmwM4 #G22 #G82 #F90 #BmwM5 #CarThrottle #ItsWhiteNoise