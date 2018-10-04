2020 BMW 4 Series Previewed By Masterful Rendering

2019 is the final model year for the 4 Series from the F32 generation, with BMW set to unveil the successor in a handful of months. Identified by the G23 codename, the 4 Series will borrow most of the exterior styling and interior design from the 2019 BMW 3 Series (G20).
Aksyonov Nikita is the author of the rendering, and even though the green paintwork doesn’t go together with the blue brake calipers, this is more or less the 4 Series that BMW will premiere next year. The side windows, meanwhile, feature the outline of the current generation.
BMW has increased the price of the 4 Series by $1,300 across the board for 2019, which means the G23 will go up in price too. The upside to this pricing strategy is that the 4 Series has more standard features than ever before, including satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay (one-year free trial), advanced real-time traffic, and an upgraded instrument cluster.
In addition to the coupe, the 4 Series will bring forth two more body styles. G22 is the codename for the convertible and G26 is the four-door Gran Coupe. It isn’t known if BMW will offer the 4 Series Gran Coupe in M4 specification, but looking at the bigger picture, wouldn’t the M3 be enough?
Sharing the CLuster ARchitecture with the 3 Series, the next generation of the 4 Series should be up to 55 kilograms (121 pounds) lighter. Without taking the M4 into account, the range-topping model will be the M440i M Performance, with or without xDrive. In this configuration, the beating heart of the G23 comes in the guise of an inline-six engine with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet.
A plug-in hybrid option, called 430e iPerformance, will arrive in 2020. Thanks to the CLAR platform, the 4 Series could also borrow the all-electric powertrain option from the electric 3 Series.
The M4 will be available in two flavors. The Competition package should take the S58 engine beyond 500 horsepower, matching the output of the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
