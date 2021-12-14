4 2023 BMW 7 Series Gets Catfished Into the Digital World Using Lots of CGI

BMW M62 Engine Teardown Reveals Utter Carnage

Introduced in 1995 as the successor to the M60 series, the M62 has a plethora of issues. Updated in 1998, the V8 motor is notorious for the poorly designed cooling up, VANOS problems, oil leaks, and oil burning. 21 photos



Taking the oil pan bolt reveals a milkshake-colored sludge produced by the coolant getting into the oil. The sludge is also present in the oil filter, which is completely clogged just as the oil pickup screen. Internet mechanic “speedkar99” further discovers a timing chain that slipped off sometime in the past, ruining the timing of the engine as well as the chain’s guide rail.



The underside of the intake plenum is coated in oil. Thanks to port injection rather than direct injection, the intake valves are surprisingly clean for an engine this old and this badly maintained. Removing the oil pan is a wholly different story because the browny residue is complemented by pieces of timing chain slides and half a piston. The full extent of the carnage becomes clear with the heads off. Currently a V7 because one of the pistons went kaput, the M62 shows scored con-rod bearings and scraped cylinder walls.



Even the main bearings have suffered unrepairable damage, which goes to show that whoever owned the 5 Series didn’t care about maintenance one bit. But even with proper servicing, the Internet mechanic strongly avoids buying a second-hand car fitted with the M62 or high-performance S62. The inline-six engines that



