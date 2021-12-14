Take Off Could Be the Perfect Travel Trailer: Affordable and Jam-Packed With Goods

Folks, today we're going to be talking about Take Off (TO), a travel and camping trailer from a little-known company out of Holland. However, "little-known" means nothing as the creators of this travel trailer, Easy Caravanning, trace their heritage back to HoltKamper, a crew that's been around since 1928, a sort of Airstream of Europe. From this history, TO makes its appearance on the market.
Why bring another travel trailer to your attention? Well, because this one is that different. To help make things clear, TO is a pop-top machine. When you're ready to sleep for the night, pull over in a safe area, head to the rear of TO, and lift the roof in place, revealing your dream habitat. Judging by all the renderings in the gallery, you may think this habitat is a dream, but in fact, it exists and is selling for a starting price that may be rather difficult to believe at first.
As it stands, TO is available in three different styles or floorplans, each tapered to certain needs and abilities. Best of all, they start off at 15,595 EUR (17,636 USD at current exchange rates) for the most basic version, Active. The most expensive version, Xcite, starts off at 20,795 EUR (23,516 USD at current exchange rates). However, once you're done customizing this sucker with your dream idea of a trailer, you're looking at topping that off with around 8,000 USD if you add big-ticket items like a tent annex or solar power setup.
Overall, the outer shell and interior sandwich panels are completed using thermoformed ABS and given a hail-resistant roof. All that equates to a trailer that comes in with a net weight of just 590 kg (1,300 lbs) for Xcite, the most equipped model. With a weight limit of 750 kg (1,653 lbs), it doesn't sound like you can bring along too many extras. But, you can sleep two people in the king-size bed that Easy has thrown in, while another two berths can be added via the tent annex.
Speaking of sleeping, this brings me to the interior features. Aside from LED lighting, USB ports, and 230-volt sockets, you'll also find things like a removable kitchen equipped with a two-burner stove, folding sink, detachable cooler, and water pump. There's a removable and foldable table with adjustable legs, too, in case you take your meal outdoors.
For a bathroom, the only feature you'll find standard is a portable toilet. Things like a shower will have to be added extra. And yes, it'll most likely be an exterior one. For everything else, there's always Mastercard, Visa, AmEx, or just cold hard cash as Easy Caravanning looks like the sort of team that's ready to build your dream trailer.
I chose to do so on the manufacturer's website, and once I was done, I was looking at a trailer priced at 26,761 EUR (30,259 USD at current exchange rates). Mind you, I added the tent annex, solar panels, inverter, a special interior, some awnings, a bike rack, and a couple other goodies. Sounds like Take Off is a trailer to consider if you're looking for a balance travel trailer.
