New BMW M3 Is Ready to Catch Bad Guys in Australia, Gets Victoria Police Attire

When most of us look at the new generation BMW M3 , all we see is a proper driver’s car with impressive track capabilities, which doubles as a very decent family hauler. The Victoria Police Highway Patrol in Australia, however, sees nothing more than a cruiser, so they have added it to their fleet. 7 photos



In the U.S. of A., the M3 Sedan is accompanied by an MSRP of $69,900, with the stick shift and rear-wheel drive. The M3 Competition with the auto ‘box and RWD kicks off at $72,800, and if you want the The famous sports sedan has been proving its mettle , dressed in the typical white, blue, and yellow livery, on top of the white body, for the past few weeks, and will remain with the Highway Patrol for a temporary period, part of an evaluation and assessment process.Do you think the Aussie police went for the xDrive all-wheel drive variant of the car? Well, regardless of your answer, they didn’t because it’s the rear-wheel drive version that is being put to the test in the Competition flavor. This means that the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine is at its peak here, pumping out 375(510 ps / 503 hp) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.The gear shifting is left to the eight-speed automatic transmission, which directs the thrust to the wheels. In this configuration, the M3 Competition needs just 3.9 seconds to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. When chasing bad guys on the freeway, it can keep pushing up to 250 kph (155 mph).In addition to the eight-speed auto ‘box, the M3 is also available with a six-speed manual transmission. This model is offered with 353 kW (480 ps / 473 hp) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), and is two tenths of a second slower to 100 kph (62 mph), which now takes 4.1 seconds. Order it with the xDrive all-wheel drive system, tuned by BMW’s M Division, and the acceleration time will drop to 3.5 seconds.All versions of the new-gen BMW M3 , as well as its M4 brethren, are equipped with forward collision warning, lane departure warning, speed limit information, and surround-view camera system. Drivers are also assisted on the go by the steering and lane control assistant, lane keeping assistant with side collision warning, front and rear cross-traffic warning, crossroads warning, evasion aid, and active cruise control with stop and go function.The 2022 BMW M3 Competition Sedan is one pricey cookie Down Under, as it can be ordered from AU$174,687 (US$124,779) with the automatic transmission. It’s available in a few colors at no extra cost, with different wheel options and several leather shades for the cockpit.In the U.S. of A., the M3 Sedan is accompanied by an MSRP of $69,900, with the stick shift and rear-wheel drive. The M3 Competition with the auto ‘box and RWD kicks off at $72,800, and if you want the M3 Competition xDrive , then you’re looking at a minimum of $76,900, excluding destination and handling, and dealer fees.

