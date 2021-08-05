BMW M4 Rendered with "Does This Make My Behind Look Fat?" Widebody Kit

There aren't that many ways in which you could make the BMW M4's design more controversial, but this is definitely one of them. After all, it's essentially adding the width of two full tires to what is already a pretty aggressively-stanced car.
You might think the artist chose the rear angle to avoid escalating the controversy, but on the other hand, think about it: their goal is to make their creation liked by everyone that sees it. Why then feature the divisive grille, which would split the audience in two (and not by half, we suspect) instantly, when they could focus on the much more palatable rear?
Besides, even though a widebody kit adds width all-around the car, it's usually the rear that gets the most inches (and with a rear-wheel-drive car like the BMW M4, that makes even more sense). It's not like it's any different for people as well: eat too much ice cream and it's the hips that will be the first to grow.
This transformation, however, offers more than just a wider track and the body panels needed to cover the extensions. The author also had to work a little on the car's diffuser, and that's because the twin double exhaust has now turned into a center-mounted quad one. It's probably not intended as a tribute to the Chevrolet Corvette C7 design, but it sure looks like one.
Apart from the wider bottom, the M4 also received a suspension drop to go with it. It has been lowered by a few inches to the point where the sight of a speed bump might be enough to make the driver turn back and find an alternate route.
The rear wheels have had a bit of a negative camber applied to them, though judging by what the body kit looks like, we'd say the author has been pretty conservative with the angle. The funny bit is that, instead of matching the growth, the new tires appear to be even skinnier than the original ones. We doubt that was intentional and it's probably more of a technical slip from the maker of this rendering, but we're willing to let it go on account of the funny license plate.
If you ask us, we're not the type to encourage butchering the abilities of a perfectly capable car like the M4 just for the sake of more visual drama, but we can appreciate the over-the-top nature of this attempt. However, if you're going down the path of ridiculousness, you might as well add a huge wing instead of just extending the lip spoiler a little. Maybe next time.
