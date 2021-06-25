BMW Will Unveil All-New 2 Series Coupe at 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

BMW’s all-new 2 Series Coupe will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 8, 2021, marking the German brand’s first-ever premiere at this world-famous automotive event. The 2 Series Coupe will also tackle the 1.16-mile Hill Climb, where it will be joined by the fastest and most powerful M production car ever, the new M5 CS.
Other Bavarian novelties coming to Britain include the iX fully electric SUV and the i4 (first time in the UK), while a special edition M4 Competition x KITH will be on display for the whole world to see at the so-called BMW M Town—more on that later.
BMW believes that its all-new 2 Series Coupe will be a unique car thanks to a combination of compact dimensions, excellent driving dynamics, available six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive, to go with its “extrovert” design. The car will be unveiled bright and early in the morning at 9:00 am sharp, before rocketing up the hill at 9:40 am together with other ‘First Glance’ category cars.
Production for the new 2-Series Coupe is scheduled to begin later this summer, meaning the vehicle is still in its late stages of development. It has already been calibrated on the Nürburgring, which means its suspension setup, braking, and steering should be pretty darn good.
All models feature stroke-dependent dampers, while the static torsional stiffness has been increased by roughly 12% compared to its predecessor. You’ll also be able to specify an adaptive M setup with electronically controlled damping, but that will be an optional extra.
Until the M2 breaks cover, the fastest model in the range will be the M240i xDrive Coupe, with its turbocharged straight-six engine delivering 374 hp.
Now back to the BMW M Town. It will be BMW’s home during the festival and home to the previously mentioned M4 Competition. Only 150 units will ever be sold worldwide, all featuring unique exterior and interior details created in collaboration with New York lifestyle brand KITH.
BMW believes that its all-new 2 Series Coupe will be a unique car thanks to a combination of compact dimensions, excellent driving dynamics, available six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive, to go with its “extrovert” design. The car will be unveiled bright and early in the morning at 9:00 am sharp, before rocketing up the hill at 9:40 am together with other ‘First Glance’ category cars.
Production for the new 2-Series Coupe is scheduled to begin later this summer, meaning the vehicle is still in its late stages of development. It has already been calibrated on the Nürburgring, which means its suspension setup, braking, and steering should be pretty darn good.
All models feature stroke-dependent dampers, while the static torsional stiffness has been increased by roughly 12% compared to its predecessor. You’ll also be able to specify an adaptive M setup with electronically controlled damping, but that will be an optional extra.
Until the M2 breaks cover, the fastest model in the range will be the M240i xDrive Coupe, with its turbocharged straight-six engine delivering 374 hp.
Now back to the BMW M Town. It will be BMW’s home during the festival and home to the previously mentioned M4 Competition. Only 150 units will ever be sold worldwide, all featuring unique exterior and interior details created in collaboration with New York lifestyle brand KITH.