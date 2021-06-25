BMW Will Unveil All-New 2 Series Coupe at 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

BMW’s all-new 2 Series Coupe will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 8, 2021, marking the German brand’s first-ever premiere at this world-famous automotive event. The 2 Series Coupe will also tackle the 1.16-mile Hill Climb, where it will be joined by the fastest and most powerful M production car ever, the new M5 CS.

11 photos