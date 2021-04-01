BMW M3 Looks at Home Inside Somebody's Living Room in Immaculate Rendering

The list of modern classics that have become cult cars continues to grow, and few names are more loved than the E30 BMW M3. So, if there's any surprise here, it comes from the fact that the living room accommodating this iconic Bavarian coupe is portrayed in a rendering rather than an actual photograph.
1986, the year when the original M3 was launched, is arguably the most important one in the history of the German automaker's Motorsport division. Among other things, it means that such a car can easily grab a six-figure price nowadays.
Then again, the example shown in this pixel portrait sits closer to later Evolutions of the machine, as its nickname implies; this is dubbed M3 EVO DTM-X, referencing the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters racing incarnation of the Bimmer.
Compared to its competition form, the machine has even more generous overfenders and, while that might sound impossible, has been taken closer to the road
floor. And the way the light caresses the mirror-like finish of the big-lip, center lock wheels is a sight for sore eyes.
Of course, with the vehicle now sharing a space with a cozy couch, plants, and some other home furniture pieces, the thing is far from the rubber-covered, contact-dented form we used to see back in its racing days.
In fact, the yellow paint adorning the retro lines of the machine shines to perfection, so nobody can complain about the vehicle being brought into the house. No, really, such aspects are important, especially since this sort of shenanigan has also taken place in the real world. For one, here's a LaFerrari spending some time in a Slovakian aficionado's living room.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who came up with this digital dream, knows a thing or two about E30-generation BMWs. After all, his Live To Offend aftermarket label has been delivering custom widebody kits for 3-Series models of that generation since 2018, with LTO having been a star of the SEMA show.
As for those who own such M3s in real life, this rendering gives the legendary BMW the garage queen treatment, so you don't have to.
