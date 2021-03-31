BMW Releases New iPhone and Android App with Maps, Climate Timer, Digital Key

BMW has just released a brand-new mobile application for iPhone and Android, replacing the previous BMW Connected tool on both platforms.
And this time, the My BMW App comes with several new-generation features, including information on the status of the car, while also providing access to certain remote features. For example, the app makes it possible for BMW owners to lock and unlock the doors, and even check the vehicle surroundings with the Remote 3D View function.
BMW Financial Services are also integrated into the new app, but one truly useful feature concerns the remote software upgrade notification support, which basically means you’ll be getting a notification when a software update for your car is available for download.
“Customers can receive notifications for Remote Software Upgrades via the My BMW App and can easily download these upgrades at home before transferring and installing them in the vehicle. With Remote Software Upgrades, BMW will offer customers new and improved digital features for BMW iDrive 7 on a regular basis,” BMW explains.
There’s also support for BMW Digital Key, which allows you to turn an iPhone into a car key, and the new app enables you to configure the whole thing in a matter of minutes.
BMW has also integrated Amazon Alexa for digital assistant support, as well as a Maps tab that allows you to look for charging stations, parking locations, fuel stations, and BMW service centers. BMW says this feature can also determine a route and then provide drivers with directions via the navigation app.
An integrated climate timer lets you control your car’s air conditioning system remotely, so you can use your iPhone to heat the interior in winter or cool it during the summer.
The new mobile app is projected to launch on both Android and iPhone on April 12. The old BMW Connected app will be retired completely from the two app stores at the end of June 2021.
