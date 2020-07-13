E30 BMW 3 Series "Gladiator Hulk" Has LTO Widebody Kit, LS V8 and Insane Headers

A couple of months ago, we showed you the insane E30 Touring widebody conversion relaxing in the desert. As cool as that cherry was, we always knew it had a much better-looking twin brother. This is what we call, the "Gladiator Hulk" E30, a custom widebody car unlike any Bimmer in the world.
The E30 M3 is rapidly becoming valuable, as BMW didn't make that many. While this project walks all over the understated nature of that particular classic car, the builders didn't commit the sacrilege of using an actual M3.
Who are the builders? There's more than one, as we got to know them at last year's SEMA Show, where the projects were shown. It's amazing how we still remember this beast when were so heavily bombarded with Supras.
The widebody kit itself is called Live to Offend, or LTO for short. Birthed by the ultra-imaginative Khyzyl Saleem, a master of realistic renderings, it is shown here in Stage 2 form with a super-sized wing and a clear inspiration taken from Japan's Bosozoku project.
But the execution of the project is mostly the work of a company called Rebellion Forge Racing, who wanted a real showpiece. The beating heart of the project is a V8 engine, not from some 5 Series, but an LS.
And with the hood removed, everybody's attention is drawn to those pipes. They used an 8-to-1 rotary collector, which is becoming more common as a way to showcase wild header work and generate a different sound than what you typically get small-block V8.
The team chose to run the car with a power steering delete, polycarbonate 1/4 windows and door windows with sliders, drilled door handles black interior door cards, tall weighted shift knob, and a center-mounted fuel tank. The Rotiform wheels are completely bespoke as well.
