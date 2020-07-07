BMW "M3" Flat Boy Looks Like a Reinvented Classic

View this post on Instagram

The one you didn't see! I accidentally design 3 kits for the E36 during my journey of creating the White E36 you saw the other day. - - 1 was super clean, pretty boxy but quite simple. The 2nd blue one was a design using simple classic Fender Flares for a more typical look, and the 3rd and final was the wildest version. - - Which one is your favourite?! - - #art #design #3d #bmw #e36 #m3 #lto #livetooffend #ltokit #widebodykit #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #topgear #kyza #khyzylsaleem #ks #donutmedia #toyotires

