BMW "M3" Flat Boy Looks Like a Reinvented Classic

Regardless of which side of the pond you find yourself on, there should still be E36-generation BMWs driving around, such is the brilliant nature of the engineering behind this 1990-introduced 3 Series. And this uninterrupted road presence also means many owners seek individuality, which brings us to the rendering sitting before us.
Over the years, there have been tons of body kits for the modern classic that is the E36 BMW, especially for the eye-catching coupe. Nevertheless, given the need for customization, there's always room for a fresh approach.
And who better to design such a kit if not Khyzyl Saleem, one of the pioneers of the rendering revolution that has taken over the web in the final part of last decade?
We recently discussed an uber-wild E36 Coupe WB kit that was pixel-painted by the artist. And while you will find a part of that magic in the Instagram post below, the pixel master is now back with two other proposals of the sort.
All these makeovers involve bits and pieces from the E36 M3, but the way in which they build on that base is what sets them apart.
The blue car you can see above bring a flat look. The carbon front splitter comes to act as the stunt double of the bumper's newly-integrated splitter, while the simple surfaces of these elements are also found on the massive wheel arches, as well as on the side skirt extensions that connect these.
Oh, and while the rear wheels are the type you can see on multiple E36 builds from the real world, the front wheels feature a Turbofan design.
The trunk lid shows a clean image (no wing), while the M3 rear bumper has been left untouched, with a diffuser being placed underneath it. "Where's the exhaust?" I hear you asking. Well, you'll find two unusual tips on each side of the car, just after the front wheels.
Now, if you long for a rear wing, you should know this is precisely what the third kit offers, as you'll notice on the yellow car below.
And while the boxy appearance of this aero pack might not be as elaborate as that of the other two kits, it certainly stands out, not least thanks to the touring car racer look it lends to the E36.
The one you didn't see! I accidentally design 3 kits for the E36 during my journey of creating the White E36 you saw the other day. - - 1 was super clean, pretty boxy but quite simple. The 2nd blue one was a design using simple classic Fender Flares for a more typical look, and the 3rd and final was the wildest version. - - Which one is your favourite?! - - #art #design #3d #bmw #e36 #m3 #lto #livetooffend #ltokit #widebodykit #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #topgear #kyza #khyzylsaleem #ks #donutmedia #toyotires