You see (of course you do, it's an uber-wide, green-covered contraption), digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who is behind these pixels, has a habit: he renders a kit and, as if by magic, this comes to life months later.Of course, that magic actually involves years of hard work and dedication from the talented British artist. As such, the gearhead has managed to kickstart Live To Offend, an aftermarket developer that makes his pixel dreams come true.LTO has already released a kit for the E30 BMW 3 Series Coupe and Wagon , which became a star at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the SEMA show. And, back in July this year, the digital wizard released a set of renderings showcasing an E36 3er package , while he recently announced this is going down the LTO path.Well, in the wake of that announcement, Saleem decided it was time to showcase his E46 fantasy and you are now looking at it. As it has been the case with the said previous proposals, this virtual kit goes straight for the M3 look, in this case revolving around the iconic E46 M3 CSL that came to the world back in the early 2000s.There's no point for purists to complain about details such as the CSL wheels having become three-piece units sporting monstrous lips. After all, such features are overshadowed by the super-sized aero adorning the body of the Bavarian coupe. Heck, with all the airflow manipulation going on, this thing doesn't need a wing (you can probably thank the massive diffuser for that).As you can easily notice, the styling cues of the package are quite a bit curvier than those of the car underneath it. And, if we factor in the unusual shade of green covering most of the real estate, we end up with a memorable take, albeit one that requires perfect execution to spread the artist's message once it lands on the road.And, thanks to those side exhausts, the wonderful motors that should land in the builds sporting such a kit will be able to fully express their feelings and emotions, while manipulating ours.When it comes to how the artist feels about his creation, let's hear it in his words: "If we make it a Live To Offend kit, obviously things will be adjusted and changed, but boy do I love the sheer madness of it,"