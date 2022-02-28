BMW Details UK Market 2 Series Coupe, Priced From £34,980

Revealed last July to very negative reception, the G42 is now available to purchase in the United Kingdom. The starting price of £34,980 applies to the 220i, which comes with rear-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbo engine.
The aforementioned sum converts to $46,940 at current exchange rates, which is a helluva pile of hard-earned money. Although it doesn’t feature a premium badge, the Mazda MX-5 Miata starts at £24,755 ($33,220) and it’s more rewarding in the twisties due to its lower curb weight. What’s more, the Japanese roadster comes with a manual while the BMW is auto only.
Adding insult to injury, the Bavarian automaker offers a 2.0-liter turbo diesel in the guise of the 220d. The most appropriate specification is the M240i xDrive, which combines a torquey six-cylinder turbo with all-wheel drive for the princely price of £45,795 ($61,470) before optional extras.
Compared to 184 and 190 horsepower for the four-cylinder lumps, the straight-six option develops 374 ponies and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet). With launch control turned on and in ideal conditions, the M240i xDrive scoots to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 4.3 seconds. Pretty good for a non-M car, but on the other hand, a stick shift with rear-wheel drive would’ve been a much better combo for the top-of-the-line specification.
Produced in Mexico instead of Germany, the 2 Series Coupe measures 4,537 millimeters from nose to tail. Slightly lower and wider than its predecessor, the G42 offers 390 liters (13.7 cubic feet) of trunk capacity.
Inspired by the 02 Series, the 2 Series Coupe’s exterior design has been criticized time and again by the marque’s fans. Not even Frank Stephenson, who penned the original X5, can explain the 2er’s unusual stylistic traits.
The Moroccan-born American designer attended the Goodwood Festival of Speed where BMW displayed the G42. He noted: “The stand where I walked by to see this car was the loneliest place I’ve ever seen in such a context. No viewers looking at the car, nobody stopping and looking at the car from afar, it was on its own. It was the most lonely sight that I’ve ever seen.”
