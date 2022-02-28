BMW's Third Most Affordable Car Launches in the UK, Here's How Much It Costs

More than four months after its official premiere, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is now on sale in the United Kingdom, with deliveries starting next month.
The automaker has announced that it can be had from £30,265 (equal to $40,564) on-the-road. This makes it their third most affordable model after the platform-related 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe, which start at £26,450 ($35,450) and £27,930 ($37,434), respectively.
Choosing the 220i Active Tourer base model means having to live with a 1.5-liter three-pot, assisted by an electric motor. The combined output and torque are rated at 170 ps (168 hp / 125 kW) and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft), for a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 8.1 seconds, and a 220 kph (137 mph) top speed.
Other powertrains available for the MPV are the 2.0-liter turbo-four in the 223i, priced at £32,715 ($43,848), and the 2.0-liter diesel in the 218d, available from £31,820 ($42,648). The gasoline offering has 218 ps (215 hp / 160 kW) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft), being 1.1 seconds quicker to 100 kph (62 mph) than the base model, and maxing out at 241 kph (150 mph). With the oil burner, which develops 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft), the sprint takes 8.8 seconds, and top speed is 220 kph (137 mph). Two plug-in hybrids will join the lineup this summer.
BMW’s 2022 2 Series Active Tourer can be ordered in the Sport, Luxury, and M Sport trim levels. The entry-level has LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, Shadowline exterior trim, Sport seats with anthracite cloth upholstery, Parking Assistance with reversing camera, and Park Distance Control. The Luxury brings different 17-inch alloys, aluminum exterior trim, Vernasca leather upholstery, and heated front seats. Finally, the M Sport features the distinctive package on the outside, comes with 18-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlamps, electric folding side mirrors, Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery, wireless charging pad, and several other gizmos.
