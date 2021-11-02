This Is Where the New 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer Comes to Life for Global Markets

Almost a month after its official unveiling, the new generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has entered production. The small minivan is being put together at the company’s Leipzig plant in Germany, next to the latest 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe, both of which share the same construction.
Previously entrusted with the assembly of the i3 and i8, the facility required only minor adjustments to accommodate the production of the 2022 2 Series Active Tourer for global markets. More precisely, BMW updated the paintshop and assembly systems and introduced a new production area into the bodyshop.
“The vehicle is another opportunity for us to prove our wealth of experience and expertise in the manufacture of front-wheel drives in the BMW production network,” said the plant director, Hans-Peter Kemser. “The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will also keep our plant running at capacity over the longer term.”
Set to launch in Germany on February 26, and from there in other countries, the new-gen 2 Series Active Tourer is a direct rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz B-Class. It sports new styling on the outside, defined basically by that big grille. The curved display takes center stage in the cabin, which otherwise features a more modern layout, with new tech and comfort gear, personal assistant, and even 5G connectivity.
BMW will detail the trim levels and equipment lineup in due course, but they have already announced that it will launch with different gasoline and diesel engines. These will include the 218i, 220i, and 223i gasoline variants, and the 218d diesel. The punchiest is the 2.0-liter turbo-four powering the 223i model, which develops 201 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque.
Starting next summer, the powertrain family will grow to include two plug-in hybrids, with combined outputs of 242 hp and 322 hp, and electric ranges of up to 50 miles (80 km) on the WLTP cycle when ordered with the bigger battery option.
