More on this:

BMW Designworks to Create Business Class Seats for Taiwanese Airline

Over the years, the design geniuses at BMW Designworks have dazzled us with creations meant for the most diverse of fields, from Ionity charging stations to the interior of the Virgin Hyperloop capsule and Puma shoes. 5 photos



As with any BMW Designworks product, the business class seats will represent a departure from the usual seat design, transforming each of them into a private oasis for relaxation or work. The seats will include “end-to-end passenger in-cabin experience, including meal service access and user-friendly feature design.”



“Our goal was to take a proven seat platform and make it unique to EVA,” said in a statement Design Director Johannes Lampela. “From privacy, service, interaction, stowage, and amenities, we explored the holistic passenger experience.”



The main trait of the new seats, installed on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, is the ample horizontal work surfaces in front of each of them, natural leather and custom textiles on the seats and wool carpets under them. A large screen sits in front of each of the locations in the cabin imagined by



The work to be conducted by Designworks for the Taiwanese is not the first foray of the group into the aviation industry. Back in 2013, it did the same for Singapore Airlines for its first class passengers. Before that, partnerships with Boeing Business Jets, Embraer, and Dassault Aviation were also signed.



The most recent and impressive work in designing seats was seen at City Walk Dubai in April, when the interior of the



