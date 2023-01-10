BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Says Namaste From India, Is Almost as Big as the F10 5 Series

BMW has been calling the long wheelbase version of the 3er the 3 Series Gran Limousine in India, and it has just been updated for 2023. Described as being the “largest and most spacious car in the segment,” it features all the bells and whistles expected from a premium compact sedan that knocks on the door of the executive class in terms of size, and it is on sale in two versions: the 330Li M Sport and 320Ld M Sport.
Compared to the normal 3er, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine adds 110 mm (4.3 in) between the axles. The wheelbase now measures 2,961 mm (116.6 in), just 7 mm (0.3 in) short of the F10 5 Series, and from bumper to bumper, you are looking at 4,823 mm (189.9 in), 76 mm (3 in) shorter than the aforementioned model.
Exterior color choices comprise the Mineral White, Carbon Black, Skyscraper Gray, and Portimao Blue, and for the cockpit, customers can choose the Vernasca Cognac and Black, or the Mocha and Black upholstery. Full LED headlights, slimmer than before, and chrome-double bars on the kidney grille are included, alongside the M Sport Package that brings a few sporty touches on the inside, including the specific seat surfaces, M leather-wrapped steering wheel, and anthracite headliner.
Illuminated sill plates, Comfort Seats with Sensatec door trim, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, three-zone climate control, BMW Curved Display with the Operating System 8, combining the 12.3-inch digital dials with the 14.9-inch infotainment screen, ConnectedDrive, Intelligent Personal Assistant, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Harman Kardon premium audio, Digital Key Plus, and a whole bunch of other gizmos are included. The Dynamic Stability Control with Corner Brake Control, crash sensor, Attentiveness Assistance, electric parking brake with auto-hold, and immobilizer are on deck too.
Choosing the 330Li variant means having to live with the 2.0-liter four-pot gasoline engine, rated at 258 ps (254 hp / 190 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, which enables the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 6.2 seconds. The 320Ld uses the 2.0-liter diesel, rated at 190 ps (187 hp / 140 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). This version does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.6 seconds, BMW claims. Both of them have the smooth-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and launch control for quicker takeoffs. Drivers can choose between the Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport modes.
We already told you that the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is on sale in India, but we haven’t mentioned the pricing. For the 330Li M Sport, customers are looking at a minimum of INR 5,790,000 (equaling to $70,378), and the 320Ld M Sport kicks off at INR 5,950,000 ($72,323).
