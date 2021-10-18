India’s BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Has Illuminated Teeth

While the 3 Series is getting ready for a mid-cycle refresh, BMW’s Indian arm has decided to give the current one a new special edition. Well, technically it’s based on the long-wheelbase variant, known as the Gran Limousine locally, and it’s dubbed the Iconic Edition.
Boasting 110 mm (4.3 in) more between the axles, for a 2,961 mm (116.6 in) long wheelbase, the 3 Series Gran Limousine is 4,819 mm (189.7 in) long, and has a 480-liter (16.95 cu-ft) luggage space, with an electric trunk lid that facilitates access.
As for the new Iconic Edition, it sets itself apart from the rest of the lineup by featuring the brand’s Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, flanked by the LED headlights. The model sports standard LED taillights too, exterior chrome trim, and V-spoke alloy wheels. Three paint finishes, the Cashmere Silver, Carbon Black, and Mineral White, are available, while the cabin can be had in Cognac or Black.
Vernasca leather upholstery decorates the cockpit that otherwise features a spacious rear seating area with headrest cushions, ambient lighting, panorama glass roof, and crystal gear shift knob with illuminated logo, similar to the one inside the 8 Series. Things such as the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, Harman Kardon premium sound system, wireless charging pad, three-zone climate control, and a few other features are all standard.
Customers can choose between the 330Li and 320Ld variants of the car. The former uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four gasoline engine, rated at 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, and the latter packs a 2.0-liter turbodiesel, with 190 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). With the gasoline burner, which starts at INR 5,350,000 or $71,214 at the current exchange rates, the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 6.2 seconds, and with the low-revving mill, priced from INR 5,490,000 ($73,077), the car is 1.4 seconds slower.
As for the new Iconic Edition, it sets itself apart from the rest of the lineup by featuring the brand’s Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, flanked by the LED headlights. The model sports standard LED taillights too, exterior chrome trim, and V-spoke alloy wheels. Three paint finishes, the Cashmere Silver, Carbon Black, and Mineral White, are available, while the cabin can be had in Cognac or Black.
Vernasca leather upholstery decorates the cockpit that otherwise features a spacious rear seating area with headrest cushions, ambient lighting, panorama glass roof, and crystal gear shift knob with illuminated logo, similar to the one inside the 8 Series. Things such as the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, Harman Kardon premium sound system, wireless charging pad, three-zone climate control, and a few other features are all standard.
Customers can choose between the 330Li and 320Ld variants of the car. The former uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four gasoline engine, rated at 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, and the latter packs a 2.0-liter turbodiesel, with 190 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). With the gasoline burner, which starts at INR 5,350,000 or $71,214 at the current exchange rates, the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 6.2 seconds, and with the low-revving mill, priced from INR 5,490,000 ($73,077), the car is 1.4 seconds slower.