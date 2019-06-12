autoevolution
 

BMW 2 Series Coupe Rendered Using FWD Platform, M235i Look

Everybody knew what to expect from the recently revealed 1 Series hatchback reveal: a car that's more like a VW Golf. But we were so pleased with how the hot hatch version came out, the M135i, that we forgot about the 2 Series.
Yes, the 2 Series. In about a year's time, they're going to stop making this lovely RWD coupe. While we're sad to see it go, we didn't buy one, and neither did you. For whatever reason, all the money went to hot hatchbacks like the Golf R and Focus RS instead.

This means the end is coming for the M2 as well. But can the series adapt to survive? For now, all we know is that a 2 Series Gran Coupe will be added soon. And while Autocar said it would be RWD with a 3-liter turbo engine, many of the rumors they spread turned out to be wrong. No, this is just going to be like a CLA-Class rival.

The 2 Series Active Tourer will kick the bucket too, in about two more years. But today, we want to focus on a kind of novel idea: the FWD 2 Series Coupe. This comes via a rendering made by X-Tomi Design, which blends the strong fascia of the new M135i with a short 2-door body.

Its proportions are stubby, reminiscent of the Audi TT or Peugeot RCZ. But BMW has no reason to ever try something like this. Audi recently confirmed the death of the TT, with a revival only being possible under the MEB electric car umbrella.

The Bavarian automaker doesn't have one of those platforms, and we actually think they are running out of ways to expand the brand. One possibility would be even better hot hatchbacks. We know the boss of the M brand said there wasn't going to be any 2-liter M cars because of turbo lag. But let's just look at this M1 rendering and enjoy it anyway.

With the new AMG A45 S just around the corner, BMW's competitive nature might be triggered again.
