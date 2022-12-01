Owned by the Orsi family at the time, La Casa Del Tridente rolled out its first road-going car in 1947 in the guise of the ultra-rare A6. Production came to a screeching halt in 1956. Named after Alfieri Maserati and the number of cylinders it boasts in a line rather than a V, the resplendent gran turismo was replaced in 1957 by the more successful 3500 series.
The Modena-based automaker’s first series-production car paved the way for the Sebring and Mistral. Italian engineer Giulio Alfieri designed the 3500 to be that bit more appealing than its predecessor, which is why the 1.5- and 2.0-liter sixers of the A6 were succeeded by a 3.5-liter engine.
Bodied by Carrozzeria Touring in the coupe’s case and Vignale for the canvas-topped convertible, the 3500 features a motorsport-derived sixer with a DOHC valvetrain plus hemispherical combustion chambers.
It originally produced 217 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute in conjunction with twin-choke Weber carburetors. Later on, the 3500 received Lucas mechanical fuel injection, thus improving to 232 ponies.
Initially shipped with a four-speed transmission, then a five-speed unit from ZF, the 3500 ended production in 1964. Gifted with 2+2 seating, the Maserati would outsell the Ferrari 250 GTE to the tune of 2,226 examples of the breed versus 954 units for the V12-engined rival from Maranello.
The 3500 we’re covering today is a bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful 1961 model. Delivered in April 1961 to an Italian gentleman in Trento, chassis number 1470 was first registered in June 1962. It eventually spent two decades with a U.S.-based owner in Indiana before returning to Europe. Placed in storage in 1995, the fabulous-looking coupe was purchased by a Maserati Club Holland member from The Hague in 2001.
This owner campaigned the car in multiple touring events over 11 years of ownership, including for a trip to Modena for the Italian marque’s 90th anniversary celebrations. Repainted in the original Bleu Tigullio in 2008, the Maserati changed hands in 2012. Retrimmed in Senape leather upholstery and blue carpeting during that period, the grand tourer eventually changed hands once more. Currently located in Belgium, chassis 1470 is offered with Maserati Classiche documentation, a tool kit, and delivery papers.
Listed with 62,245 kilometers (38,677 miles) on the clock, the vehicle hides rear drums and front discs behind its Borrani disc wheels. Mounted with 16-inch Michelin X rubber boots, the Maserati had its brake lines replaced in 2008. Black lap belts were fitted in 2019. The seller notes that both the odo and tacho were rebuilt in 2007, yet the speedometer needle bounces during operation. The tachometer light doesn’t work, nor do the lamps in the trunk, right-side dashboard light, or Blaupunkt push-button radio.
The Weber-supplied 42 DCOE carburetors were rebuilt in 2007, while additional work during that period included rebuilds of the starter and dynamo. The head gasket, radiator, and engine mounts were replaced at that time as well. Last but certainly not least, the five-speed manual was rebuilt in 2008 and the limited-slip differential was resealed in 2009.
Certainly worth a six-figure bid, this 3500 is currently going for $50,000 on Bring a Trailer. With a bit of luck, a new and caring owner will meet the reserve by December 12th at 8:00 PM when the auction will end.
Bodied by Carrozzeria Touring in the coupe’s case and Vignale for the canvas-topped convertible, the 3500 features a motorsport-derived sixer with a DOHC valvetrain plus hemispherical combustion chambers.
It originally produced 217 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute in conjunction with twin-choke Weber carburetors. Later on, the 3500 received Lucas mechanical fuel injection, thus improving to 232 ponies.
Initially shipped with a four-speed transmission, then a five-speed unit from ZF, the 3500 ended production in 1964. Gifted with 2+2 seating, the Maserati would outsell the Ferrari 250 GTE to the tune of 2,226 examples of the breed versus 954 units for the V12-engined rival from Maranello.
The 3500 we’re covering today is a bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful 1961 model. Delivered in April 1961 to an Italian gentleman in Trento, chassis number 1470 was first registered in June 1962. It eventually spent two decades with a U.S.-based owner in Indiana before returning to Europe. Placed in storage in 1995, the fabulous-looking coupe was purchased by a Maserati Club Holland member from The Hague in 2001.
This owner campaigned the car in multiple touring events over 11 years of ownership, including for a trip to Modena for the Italian marque’s 90th anniversary celebrations. Repainted in the original Bleu Tigullio in 2008, the Maserati changed hands in 2012. Retrimmed in Senape leather upholstery and blue carpeting during that period, the grand tourer eventually changed hands once more. Currently located in Belgium, chassis 1470 is offered with Maserati Classiche documentation, a tool kit, and delivery papers.
Listed with 62,245 kilometers (38,677 miles) on the clock, the vehicle hides rear drums and front discs behind its Borrani disc wheels. Mounted with 16-inch Michelin X rubber boots, the Maserati had its brake lines replaced in 2008. Black lap belts were fitted in 2019. The seller notes that both the odo and tacho were rebuilt in 2007, yet the speedometer needle bounces during operation. The tachometer light doesn’t work, nor do the lamps in the trunk, right-side dashboard light, or Blaupunkt push-button radio.
The Weber-supplied 42 DCOE carburetors were rebuilt in 2007, while additional work during that period included rebuilds of the starter and dynamo. The head gasket, radiator, and engine mounts were replaced at that time as well. Last but certainly not least, the five-speed manual was rebuilt in 2008 and the limited-slip differential was resealed in 2009.
Certainly worth a six-figure bid, this 3500 is currently going for $50,000 on Bring a Trailer. With a bit of luck, a new and caring owner will meet the reserve by December 12th at 8:00 PM when the auction will end.