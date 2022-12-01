Owned by the Orsi family at the time, La Casa Del Tridente rolled out its first road-going car in 1947 in the guise of the ultra-rare A6. Production came to a screeching halt in 1956. Named after Alfieri Maserati and the number of cylinders it boasts in a line rather than a V, the resplendent gran turismo was replaced in 1957 by the more successful 3500 series.

