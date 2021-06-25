Blade Orders 60 Air Taxis to Be Flown Across Southern Florida and West Coast

The dream of urban air mobility is almost here as companies are racing to establish a network of aircraft that can provide fast inter-city flights. Eve, an Embraer-backed manufacturer of electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs), is already working to put its air taxis on the U.S. skies in 2026.
Eve has partnered with various businesses since its founding in 2020 to bring its sustainable, electric aircraft to markets all around the world. Earlier this month, U.K.-based helicopter provider Halo placed an order of 100 eVTOLs to be used for operations in the U.S. and 100 to operate in the U.K. Shortly after, Eve signed a contract with Helisul Aviation for an order of 50 eVTOLs in Brazil.
Now, Eve has agreed to supply Blade Air Mobility, an urban air mobility platform based in New York City, up to 60 air taxis, increasing the overall fleet of aircraft that will be buzzing through the American cities.
According to a press release, the company will provide Blade up to 60,000 hours of flight time every year on its vehicles. The first markets to use Eve's aircraft will be in Southern Florida and West Coast.
The company's eVTOL features a simple design that promises to offer a quiet, zero-carbon mobility solution. Eve's aircraft had its maiden flight of the engineering simulator in July 2020, and a few months later, it had a proof of concept.
Although it's been two years, we still don't have that many specifications released by the company. We don't know fast it will fly or what range it will have. In a recent video released by Eve, the operational concept appears to have eight electric propellers and two helicopter skids. The vehicle is equipped with fifth generation fly-by-wire system, and it's able to carry four passengers.
Although the aircraft are still in their development phase, the concept, if implemented, could significantly help with traffic congestion, especially in megacities.
Now, Eve has agreed to supply Blade Air Mobility, an urban air mobility platform based in New York City, up to 60 air taxis, increasing the overall fleet of aircraft that will be buzzing through the American cities.
According to a press release, the company will provide Blade up to 60,000 hours of flight time every year on its vehicles. The first markets to use Eve's aircraft will be in Southern Florida and West Coast.
The company's eVTOL features a simple design that promises to offer a quiet, zero-carbon mobility solution. Eve's aircraft had its maiden flight of the engineering simulator in July 2020, and a few months later, it had a proof of concept.
Although it's been two years, we still don't have that many specifications released by the company. We don't know fast it will fly or what range it will have. In a recent video released by Eve, the operational concept appears to have eight electric propellers and two helicopter skids. The vehicle is equipped with fifth generation fly-by-wire system, and it's able to carry four passengers.
Although the aircraft are still in their development phase, the concept, if implemented, could significantly help with traffic congestion, especially in megacities.