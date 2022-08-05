Bizzarrini's First 5300 GT Corsa Revival Example Rolls Out of the Factory Doors

Bizzarrini, a company founded by ex-Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Iso engineer Giotto Bizzarrini in the mid-1960s, offered the automotive industry some true gems, including the iconic 5300 GT, also known as the Strada, a car that represented the pinnacle of Italian motorsport engineering in its era.
Though not as popular as other Italian muscle cars of that time, like the Lamborghini Miura, DeTomaso Pantera, Iso Grifo, or Ferrari 250 GTO, the 5300 GT was equally impressive in terms of design and performance. A continuation model of the classic car was unveiled earlier this year, and the first example of the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival has rolled out of the factory doors and was delivered to its owner.
Only 24 examples of the 5300 GT Corsa Revival will be produced, and each one is hand-built at Bizzarrini’s dedicated facility in the UK, using original blueprints, materials from original suppliers, and taking advantage of the expertise of engineers involved in the original 5300 GT project. Hence, this is expected to be the most authentic interpretation of the classic 5300 GT to date.
Of course, upgrades have been implemented to comply with modern safety regulations, but the resulting car is as faithful to the original as possible.
The continuation model sports Bizzarrini Rosso Corsa livery, with white numbered roundels, and customers can choose their own number to be plastered on their example.
Both the color of the car’s body paint and the total number of units in the production run is an homage to the 5300 GT Corsa chassis #0222, which was crowned first in its class at the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hours, with French racing drivers Regis Fraissinet and Jean de Mortemart behind the wheel.
The car is built on a steel frame with a lightweight single-piece composite body. It is powered by a period-specific 5,300 cubic centimeter V8 engine with Weber 45 DCOE (Doppio Corpo Orizzontale E) carburetors, capable of producing over 400 horsepower (405 ps).
The 5300 GT Corsa Revival is the first car to wear the Bizzarrini badge for more than 15 years.
“The team are incredibly proud to see the first 5300GT Corsa Revival leave the factory on the way to its new owner,” said Simon Busby, Bizzarrini CMO. “We relaunched Bizzarrini earlier this year as the start of a long-term vision, this first customer delivery is an important step along the road to fully realizing that vision. As we continue to produce the rest of this series of vehicles we will continue building on the passion and values of the founder with the next stage of the ongoing development of our modern supercar.”
A full production specification model of the revival series will be showcased at the Concours of Excellence at Hampton Court in September.
