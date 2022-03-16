The Only Bizzarrini Kjara Ever Made Is for Sale, Packs a Big Surprise Under the Hood

This 1998 Bizzarrini Kjara is a concept car, a one-off that is now looking for a new owner. It comes packed with stories and automotive fascination. It could be yours if you’re keen on it. There’s no auction happening. The vehicle is just up for grabs.
Bizzarrini is not bizarre. It’s a niche. This name is an integral part of the automotive world, and it can never be forgotten. Not because its cars look downright bonkers, no. The reason Bizzarrini is so important, yet not that well known, is its founder: Giotto Bizzarrini. This man brought us the Ferrari 250 GTO and the Ferrari 250 GT SWB.
His passion for cars led him to build his own brand together with his close friends and business partners. Wanting to prove what they were capable of together, the Kjara idea sparked. They started working on it in late 1997 with help from the Technical University of Rome. Just one year later, the vehicle was already looking ready. It only needed some finishing touches.
It was displayed for the public to see two years later at the Turin Motor Show, as the listing on Carandclassic says.
With a diesel 2.4-liter JTD Lancia heart and two electric motors, this Bizzarrini was way ahead of its time in terms of what a supercar with a knack for efficiency could look like – a fact also proven by its shape. This vehicle was very aerodynamically advanced, and it shows. Just look at it!
Unfortunately, the motors have been disconnected. However, the diesel engine still works!
Kjara’s interior is not very well put together since this car was only meant as a show piece. The company never intended on making it a production model, not even for a limited run.
The car is listed for sale by the Gallery Brummen, which is Europe’s biggest classic car dealer with headquarters in the Netherlands. Being a one-off concept with Italian heritage, expect some hefty sums to be floated around.
