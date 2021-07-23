Bizzarrini 5300 GT: The Epic 1960s Sports Car You Probably Never Heard About

A test driver, designer, and brilliant engineer, Giotto Bizzarrini was among the greatest and most influential names in the automotive industry. Shortly after earning an engineering degree from the University of Pisa, he became a teacher but ultimately ended up joining Alfa Romeo where he contributed to the development of the 1954 Giulietta chassis and became a test driver.
While working in Milan, he quickly developed a reputation for being a skilled problem-solver and drew the attention of Enzo Ferrari, who convinced him to join the Maranello-based company in 1957.
Although Bizzarrini dreamed about designing new engines, he was hired as a test driver but his invaluable input and creativity earned him a promotion to the controller of experimental, sports, and GT car development.
He eventually became Ferrari’s chief engineer, playing an important role in the development of the 250 GT 2+2/GTE, the Testa Rossa V12 3-liter, and the 250GT Berlinetta Passo Corto. The 250 racecars and homologation specials were also heavily influenced by his innovative ideas and technical solutions, with the legendary 250 GTO becoming his most famous creation.
In 1962, Bizzarrini also founded Società Autostar, an engineering firm through which he would embark on several independent projects. The first was a close collaboration with Iso Automotoveicoli S.p.A, and the second was the development of the iconic Lamborghini V12.
While working for Iso, he helped built the Rivolta, the carmaker’s first luxury car, and was in charge of the Grifo project. Along with the exquisite A3/L grand tourer prototype, the engineer also created a spectacular race version codenamed A3/C (C or Corsa or race in Italian) that he saw as the spiritual successor of the Ferrari 250 GTO.
In 1964, the engineer terminated his contract with Iso after a tense relationship with owner Renzo Rivolta. Although 22 A3/C prototypes were built and one of them even competed at Le Mans, finishing 14th overall, the race car would continue to be independently developed by the newly established Bizzarrini S.p.A. company.
This move gave birth to the 5300 GT Strada, the road-legal homologation model for the A3/C and one of the most fascinating cars ever created.
It used the same 5.4-liter Chevrolet engine that was now capable to produce 365 hp. Ever since he designed the first A3/C prototype, Bizzarrini moved the powerplant closer to the center of the car, which improved weight distribution but sacrificed interior space. The dashboard had to be redesigned to make room for the V8 and the BorgWarner T-10 four-speed manual, so there was no center stack or any room for convenience features such as air conditioning.
This was a full-blown race car for the streets with four-wheel disc brakes, an advanced suspension system and a powertrain conceived to rule the track. It reportedly handled impeccably and delivered an unparalleled driving experience. It could accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in less than 7 seconds and reached a top speed of around 168 mph (270 kph).
returned to Le Mans in 1965 and this time it finished 9th overall and grabbing a class win in the process. It was the culmination of years of hard work and the ultimate proof that this was a car for the history books.
The Strada was produced in 133 units from 1964 through 1968. Three spyder variants were also built, including a fully convertible prototype and two production versions with removable T-tops.
Considered Giotto Bizzarrini’s masterpiece, the 3500 GT is unquestionably the greatest Italian sports car that didn’t feature any of the historic manufacturers’ badges. It is a unique race-bred machine powered by American muscle that will continue to inspire and captivate the hearts of enthusiasts of all ages.
Today, a Strada in perfect condition is valued over the $1 million mark and its track-focused sibling demands even more. They are very rare and those who own them have a hard time selling, so one rarely shows up at auctions.
