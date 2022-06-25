Bizarre Error Allows Car Engine to Be Fired Up From the Door Lock Button

Starting your car with a remote control before you get behind the wheel can be a comfort-enhancing option. Also in this category are options such as keyless entry and, in some cases, LCD screens or security features that can be unlocked with your phone. But what we're about to see is beyond imagination, and makes us wonder how useful such a thing would be.
The buttons that lock/unlock car doors have a fairly simple operation. When inside, the driver can control whether the doors can be opened or closed by passengers.
However, a video posted on Reddit shows us that cars are full of surprises. Someone who appears to be a mechanic filmed himself starting the car by pressing the button that locks the doors. After pressing the lock button twice, you can hear the car's engine start in the background, much to the mechanic's amazement.
Admittedly, it's not surprising that a modern car can be started remotely via a smartphone, but what we see in the video makes us raise an eyebrow. However, the incident can be classified more as bizarre than as technical capability.
Commentators are writing online that this could be the result of installing an aftermarket device. Others jokingly say it would be a security feature. The lock button starts the car and turning the key in the ignition releases the toxic gas. "As always, don't forget to read the manual, 007" comments another user.
But some people tell of having gone through similar experiences with their cars, and the problems have been blamed on faults in the car's computer or wiring.
We don't know if the car in the video is experiencing a glitch, or if the owner intentionally installed something to start the engine from the door lock button, but what is certain is that the incident has gone public, and now everyone is giving their two cents.
However, a video posted on Reddit shows us that cars are full of surprises. Someone who appears to be a mechanic filmed himself starting the car by pressing the button that locks the doors. After pressing the lock button twice, you can hear the car's engine start in the background, much to the mechanic's amazement.
Admittedly, it's not surprising that a modern car can be started remotely via a smartphone, but what we see in the video makes us raise an eyebrow. However, the incident can be classified more as bizarre than as technical capability.
Commentators are writing online that this could be the result of installing an aftermarket device. Others jokingly say it would be a security feature. The lock button starts the car and turning the key in the ignition releases the toxic gas. "As always, don't forget to read the manual, 007" comments another user.
But some people tell of having gone through similar experiences with their cars, and the problems have been blamed on faults in the car's computer or wiring.
We don't know if the car in the video is experiencing a glitch, or if the owner intentionally installed something to start the engine from the door lock button, but what is certain is that the incident has gone public, and now everyone is giving their two cents.