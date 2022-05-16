Tesla Display Malfunction Recall Also Reaches China, Affects 107,293 Cars

Tesla’s faith in OTA (over-the-air) updates is a remarkable thing. The company thought they could fix heat pumps and these components keep failing due to a design flaw. Now, the EV maker said it would repair a display malfunction caused by an overheating CPU in the infotainment central with a software update. After it did so with 129,960 cars in the U.S., it is recalling 107,293 more EVs in China.

