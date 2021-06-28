4 Do Yourself a Huge Favor and Adopt This Unspoiled 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1

3 This 1963 BMW R69S Is Nearly Twenty Grand’s Worth of Restored Bavarian Grace

2 Do You Have a Moment To Talk About the Millionth Toyota Tacoma Up for Grabs?

More on this:

Bid Online at No Reserve for This Gracefully Reconditioned 1978 BMW R100S

We really hope this retro wonder finds the caring owner it deserves. 16 photos



At approximately 7,250 revs, the four-stroke mill is capable of producing up to 70 hp, along with a solid torque output of no less than 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) at 5,500 spins. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission that enables its force to reach a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of about 124 mph (200 kph).



A steel duplex cradle skeleton is tasked with holding the powertrain components in place, resting on telescopic forks up front and dual adjustable shocks at the other end. Stopping power is summoned by a pair of 260 mm (10.24 inches) discs and two-piston calipers on the front 19-inch hoop, while its rear 18-inch counterpart sports a drum brake setup. When provided with all the necessary fluids, the ‘78 MY



As you might’ve already guessed, we’re taking the liberty of introducing you to an unmarred 1978 BMW R100S that could be yours. The Beemer in question is being auctioned off at no reserve on



Now, you might say this machine looks surprisingly pristine for its age. This is made possible by a comprehensive restoration process carried out under current (and previous) ownership, which consisted of repainting the bodywork and installing a fresh windshield, as well as fitting new Pilot Active tires from Michelin. Moreover, the boxer-twin fiend was treated to an invigorating overhaul as of 2020, while the brakes have been thoroughly refurbished that same year. BMW ’s gorgeous R100S is an exercise of tasty design elements and top-class German engineering. The bike you’re seeing in these photos is a 1978 model from Motorrad’s lineup, which comes equipped with an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin powerplant. This nasty animal prides itself with two valves per cylinder head, dual constant-depression Bing carbs and a generous compression ratio of 9.5:1.At approximately 7,250 revs, the four-stroke mill is capable of producing up to 70 hp, along with a solid torque output of no less than 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) at 5,500 spins. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission that enables its force to reach a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of about 124 mph (200 kph).A steel duplex cradle skeleton is tasked with holding the powertrain components in place, resting on telescopic forks up front and dual adjustable shocks at the other end. Stopping power is summoned by a pair of 260 mm (10.24 inches) discs and two-piston calipers on the front 19-inch hoop, while its rear 18-inch counterpart sports a drum brake setup. When provided with all the necessary fluids, the ‘78 MY R100S will tip the scales at 484 pounds (220 kg).As you might’ve already guessed, we’re taking the liberty of introducing you to an unmarred 1978 BMW R100S that could be yours. The Beemer in question is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer , with a current bid of just under six grand. Should you be interested in topping that, you may do so until Thursday, July 1.Now, you might say this machine looks surprisingly pristine for its age. This is made possible by a comprehensive restoration process carried out under current (and previous) ownership, which consisted of repainting the bodywork and installing a fresh windshield, as well as fitting new Pilot Active tires from Michelin. Moreover, the boxer-twin fiend was treated to an invigorating overhaul as of 2020, while the brakes have been thoroughly refurbished that same year.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.