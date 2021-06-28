3 Ford F-150 Raptor Compared to Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Dominates in Power and Tech

2 Tacoma TRD Off-Road vs. New Frontier Pro-4X: Which Off-Road Truck Is Better?

More on this:

Do You Have a Moment To Talk About the Millionth Toyota Tacoma Up for Grabs?

The first Toyota Tacoma for the U.S. market rolled off the assembly line in early 1995. Fast forward 24 years, and the pickup truck hit the one-millionth mark, with the milestone vehicle leaving the company's San Antonio facility on October 4, 2019. 11 photos



It looks perfect, starting with the Army Green exterior and 16-inch black alloy wheels, to the plastic details and TRD badging. The cabin features black leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and power sunroof.



Power comes from a 3.5-liter V6, which pushes out 278 HP (282 PS / 207 kW ) at 6,000 rpm and 265 lb-ft (359 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm. The engine is hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.



Accompanied by a documentation letter



Nevertheless, given its special nature, it is expected to fetch more than the MSRP of the 2021



The TRD Pro sits at the top of the range, above the Limited and TRD Off-Road, which can be ordered from $39,155 and $34,565 respectively. The TRD Sport and SR5 will set buyers back at least $33,310 and $28,190 respectively, before destination and options, while the base 2021 Tacoma SR starts at $26,400 Despite being almost two years old, this 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro has only been driven 158 miles (254 km) since new, which is demonstrated by the top-notch condition inside and out.It looks perfect, starting with the Army Green exterior and 16-inch black alloy wheels, to the plastic details and TRD badging. The cabin features black leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and power sunroof.Power comes from a 3.5-liter V6, which pushes out 278(282 PS / 207) at 6,000 rpm and 265 lb-ft (359 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm. The engine is hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.Accompanied by a documentation letter from Toyota , dating back to 2019, when it left the factory floor, this Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is about to hit the auction block. Mecum has it listed for their Monterey event, scheduled for August 12-14, and they didn’t say anything about the estimated retail price.Nevertheless, given its special nature, it is expected to fetch more than the MSRP of the 2021 Tacoma TRD Pro , which is listed on Toyota’s website from $44,325, with standard LED headlights with sequential turn signals, and JBL premium sound system, among others.The TRD Pro sits at the top of the range, above the Limited and TRD Off-Road, which can be ordered from $39,155 and $34,565 respectively. The TRD Sport and SR5 will set buyers back at least $33,310 and $28,190 respectively, before destination and options, while the base 2021 Tacoma SR starts at $26,400