Bid for This Immaculate 5K-Mile ‘75 Honda CB750 Four K5 While There’s Still Time

Only a handful of motorcycles out there manage to be as memorable as Honda's legend. A CB750 is rather similar to fine wine; it gets tastier as it ages.



Since online auctioning sites became a thing, anyone can bid for these two-wheeled predators in just a few clicks, which is a real blessing when you scout for old-school bargains (obviously). On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a 1975 Honda



It features a youthful pair of Bridgestone tires, as well as a fresh four-into-four exhaust system resembling the original. Additionally, the beast’s odometer tells us that it’s only been ridden for about 5k miles (8,000 km), so this CB750 is practically a new machine. For the time being, the top bidder is offering a little over 5,000 bucks to bring this beauty into their garage.



The auctioning period is open for another three days (until Saturday, July 24), so we’d encourage that you make your way to the BaT



Honda’s flagship superstar is put in motion by an air-cooled SOHC inline-four mill, with four Keihin carbs, eight valves and a generous displacement of 736cc. This bad boy will be more than happy to deliver 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm. The oomph is fed to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a five-speed gearbox, which is coupled with a chain final drive. Ultimately, the CB750 is capable of running the quarter-mile sprint in 13.5 seconds at 101 mph (162 kph). If you asked me to name the most iconic Japanese bike produced back in the ‘70s, I’d immediately think about Honda ’s legendary CB750. In today’s motorcycle realm, vintage four-bangers are among the most desirable cult classics money can buy, so a great deal of attention is guaranteed to amass whenever they pop up at an auction.Since online auctioning sites became a thing, anyone can bid for these two-wheeled predators in just a few clicks, which is a real blessing when you scout for old-school bargains (obviously). On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5 that’s currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer.It features a youthful pair of Bridgestone tires, as well as a fresh four-into-four exhaust system resembling the original. Additionally, the beast’s odometer tells us that it’s only been ridden for about 5k miles (8,000 km), so this CB750 is practically a new machine. For the time being, the top bidder is offering a little over 5,000 bucks to bring this beauty into their garage.The auctioning period is open for another three days (until Saturday, July 24), so we’d encourage that you make your way to the BaT website before time runs out. Before you do so, let’s proceed with a quick analysis of the '75 MY warrior’s main powertrain specifications, shall we?Honda’s flagship superstar is put in motion by an air-cooledinline-four mill, with four Keihin carbs, eight valves and a generous displacement of 736cc. This bad boy will be more than happy to deliver 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm. The oomph is fed to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a five-speed gearbox, which is coupled with a chain final drive. Ultimately, the CB750 is capable of running the quarter-mile sprint in 13.5 seconds at 101 mph (162 kph).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.