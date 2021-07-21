5 Plain-Looking 1971 Ford Torino Is An 8-Second Dragster in Disguise

3 1986 Pulse Autocycle Is an Aircraft-Shaped, Honda-Powered Bike with Wings

2 This Pontiac Fiero with a Blown V8 Is the Wildest Thing You'll See Today

1 Restored 1969 Chevy C10 Looks Ready for Work and Adventure, Hides Stroker Trick

More on this:

Tommy Chong's 1959 Jaguar Mark IX Is up for Grabs, It Could Be a Bargain

Are you in the market for a celebrity car and you're a fan of Cheech & Chong? Then it's your lucky day because the 1959 Jaguar Mark IX previously owned by Tommy Chong is up for grabs. And it could end up being an affordable classic too. 17 photos



Cheech & Chong started performing in 1971, released many successful comedy record albums, and starred in a series of low-budget films. The group won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album in 1973. Chong was also one of the main cast members in the American sitcom "That '70s Show," which aired from 1999 to 2006.



Apparently, Chong is also a car guy and at some point drove a



The car seems to be in good condition, but the black paint has faded away in some areas and shows a few cracks. Some of the chrome trim has come loose too. The brown leather interior looks much better though, a sign that this Jaguar has been looked after properly over the last 60 years.



The Mark IX runs and drives and comes with a rebuilt carburetor, replaced coolant hoses, and various updates operated over the last 10 years. But how do we know this is indeed Tommy Chong's Jag? Well, it also comes with the original California license plate showcased in Motor Trend Magazine and his signature on one of the rear flip-down tray tables.



Jaguar introduced the Mark IX in 1958 as a full-size luxury car. It remained in production until 1961, with around 10,000 units built. A 3.8-liter inline-six was the sole engine offering for this car and it was shared with the more iconic XK150 and



The four-door was impressively quick for a full-size rig. Back in the day, it was capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 10.1 seconds, to go with a top speed of 114 mph (184 kph). The Mark IX also ran the quarter-mile in 17.6 seconds.



Chong's Jag is being auctioned off with no reserve by eBay user The Canadian-American actor most famous for his marijuana-themed stand-up routines and studio recordings with Cheech Marin, Chong started a career in music in the early 1960s. He released a top 30 hit single with Bobby Taylor & the Vancouvers before he became famous as a comedian.Cheech & Chong started performing in 1971, released many successful comedy record albums, and starred in a series of low-budget films. The group won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album in 1973. Chong was also one of the main cast members in the American sitcom "That '70s Show," which aired from 1999 to 2006.Apparently, Chong is also a car guy and at some point drove a Jaguar Mark IX . There's no specific info as to when he purchased the British saloon, but he was last photographed with it in 2011 for Motor Trend Magazine.The car seems to be in good condition, but the black paint has faded away in some areas and shows a few cracks. Some of the chrome trim has come loose too. The brown leather interior looks much better though, a sign that this Jaguar has been looked after properly over the last 60 years.The Mark IX runs and drives and comes with a rebuilt carburetor, replaced coolant hoses, and various updates operated over the last 10 years. But how do we know this is indeed Tommy Chong's Jag? Well, it also comes with the original California license plate showcased in Motor Trend Magazine and his signature on one of the rear flip-down tray tables.Jaguar introduced the Mark IX in 1958 as a full-size luxury car. It remained in production until 1961, with around 10,000 units built. A 3.8-liter inline-six was the sole engine offering for this car and it was shared with the more iconic XK150 and E-Type . It was rated at 220 horsepower in the Mark IX.The four-door was impressively quick for a full-size rig. Back in the day, it was capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 10.1 seconds, to go with a top speed of 114 mph (184 kph). The Mark IX also ran the quarter-mile in 17.6 seconds.Chong's Jag is being auctioned off with no reserve by eBay user "packratvintageclothing." The bidding is at $3,299 with three days to go, which is significantly below the average price of around $30,000 for a Mark IX. Granted, it's a car that needs a bit of TLC, but I've seen examples in similar shape go for at least $10,000. Considering that this Jaguar is also a celebrity car, anything below the $10K mark is basically a bargain.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.