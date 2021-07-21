4 1969 Ford Mustang Barn Find Is Itching to Be Rescued, Reasonably Priced

2 Tom Hanks’ Custom Airstream Limited Excella Could Be Your Vacation Home

1 Tommy Chong's 1959 Jaguar Mark IX Is up for Grabs, It Could Be a Bargain

More on this:

Elevate Your Riding Experience With This Numbers-Matching 1962 BMW R50/2

Everyone will know you’re the real MVP when you turn up on this fabulous showstopper. 35 photos



For instance, Bring A Trailer is a website we’ve visited on several occasions. It’s a place where pristine artifacts can find a caring owner and petrolheads are united with the mechanical companions of their wildest dreams. More often than not, you’ll find an abundance of delightful classics while you browse the BaT pages, many of which happen to be of Bavarian origin.



The entity you’re seeing here is a 1962 variant of



Within its tubular steel double cradle framework, the German gladiator houses a four-stroke 494cc boxer-twin mill that’s mated to a four-speed transmission. The air-cooled powerplant packs dual Bing carburetors, two valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 7.5:1. When the tachometer sits at about 5,800 revs per minute, the engine is capable of supplying up to 26 horses.



A shaft final drive is tasked with spinning the rear 18-inch wheel, leading to a modest top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). Under current ownership, the ‘62 MY We know you folks dig retro treasures just as much as we do, especially when the ride in question is an old-school Beemer produced during the ‘60s. As such, we can all appreciate the utility of online auctioning platforms that enable you to bid for these gems from the comfort of your home.For instance, Bring A Trailer is a website we’ve visited on several occasions. It’s a place where pristine artifacts can find a caring owner and petrolheads are united with the mechanical companions of their wildest dreams. More often than not, you’ll find an abundance of delightful classics while you browse the BaT pages, many of which happen to be of Bavarian origin.The entity you’re seeing here is a 1962 variant of BMW Motorrad’s beloved R50/2 family. Although the numbers-matching creature does show some signs of corrosion, it still manages to look surprisingly neat for a bike that’s older than most people reading this. At this time, you’d need a little over ten grand to top the current bid, and you may do so until Thursday, July 22.Within its tubular steel double cradle framework, the German gladiator houses a four-stroke 494cc boxer-twin mill that’s mated to a four-speed transmission. The air-cooled powerplant packs dual Bing carburetors, two valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 7.5:1. When the tachometer sits at about 5,800 revs per minute, the engine is capable of supplying up to 26 horses.A shaft final drive is tasked with spinning the rear 18-inch wheel, leading to a modest top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). Under current ownership, the ‘62 MY R50/2 was honored with an array of youthful items, such as a new clutch mechanism, refurbished carbs and a fresh pair of Magura grips. Furthermore, it also received a tidy coat of black paintwork, which is accompanied by white pinstripes on the fuel tank and both fenders.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.