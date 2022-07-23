Bentley Motors Is the First Company to Get "Net Zero Plastic to Nature" Status

There’s an aggressive global push towards adopting clean energy to tackle climate issues and pollution. But besides going electric to mitigate carbon emissions, automakers can tweak many of their manufacturing processes to minimize their impact on the environment.
One of the major players that’s doing exactly that is none other than Bentley Motors, which recently became the first company with bragging rights about it, thanks to their new “Net Zero Plastic to Nature” certification, awarded by South Pole.
Bentley’s global plastic footprint was thoroughly analyzed by South Pole’s independent, Switzerland-based experts, who concluded the company’s efforts to reduce waste and recycle were already appropriate. The experts who audited Bentley also made further suggestions on how the company can improve their efforts moving forward.
“Our drive towards a plastic-free future is an essential part of our Beyond100 strategy and this pioneering collaboration with South Pole has helped us evaluate the impact of the steps we’ve been taking,” explained Peter Bosch, member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors.
Bentley’s achievement is internationally recognized and reflects their continuous efforts in seeing the bigger picture for a healthier environment, while putting their money where their mouth is.
Besides proper recycling practices and cutting down their own plastic use, the luxury car maker has also invested in certified units supporting two of South Pole’s new plastic waste collection and recycling infrastructure projects in India and Thailand.
Bentley’s current plans towards sustainability include going plastic-neutral by 2025, producing a new electric model each year starting that same year, producing only plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles by 2026, and ditching internal combustion engines altogether.
The luxury automotive brand is looking for ways to reinvent all aspects of their business, with their chief aim being to become “the most sustainable luxury automotive brand in the world” and going carbon-neutral by 2030.
Bentley’s global plastic footprint was thoroughly analyzed by South Pole’s independent, Switzerland-based experts, who concluded the company’s efforts to reduce waste and recycle were already appropriate. The experts who audited Bentley also made further suggestions on how the company can improve their efforts moving forward.
“Our drive towards a plastic-free future is an essential part of our Beyond100 strategy and this pioneering collaboration with South Pole has helped us evaluate the impact of the steps we’ve been taking,” explained Peter Bosch, member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors.
Bentley’s achievement is internationally recognized and reflects their continuous efforts in seeing the bigger picture for a healthier environment, while putting their money where their mouth is.
Besides proper recycling practices and cutting down their own plastic use, the luxury car maker has also invested in certified units supporting two of South Pole’s new plastic waste collection and recycling infrastructure projects in India and Thailand.
Bentley’s current plans towards sustainability include going plastic-neutral by 2025, producing a new electric model each year starting that same year, producing only plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles by 2026, and ditching internal combustion engines altogether.
The luxury automotive brand is looking for ways to reinvent all aspects of their business, with their chief aim being to become “the most sustainable luxury automotive brand in the world” and going carbon-neutral by 2030.