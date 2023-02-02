Bentley Continental GT Recalled Over Electrical Short Issue, Remedy Under Development

Bentley has a long history of Continentals, beginning with the R-Type Continental of 1952. The Volkswagen Group made Continental a household name with the adoption of a thoroughly modern chassis, a trick all-wheel-drive system, and a 6.0L twin-turbocharged W12 that replaced the L-series V8 engine which ran between 1959 and 2020.
Bentley’s modern era couldn’t have started in a better fashion, but alas, the Volkswagen Group isn’t a byword for quality. There are many things hampering the German manufacturer’s appeal, including suppliers that deliver subpar components in order to keep the costs as low as possible.
The Crewe-based automaker became aware of a worrying issue affecting its ultra-luxury grand tourer in December 2022 thanks to Porsche. What is Porsche’s business with Bentley other than sharing the same overlord?
MSB is the answer, with said platform underpinning no fewer than three vehicles as of February 2023: the Panamera, Continental series, and Continental-based Flying Spur. The Zuffenhausen-based automaker was informed of a number of thermal events involving the Panamera. Humidity ingress into the external electric coolant pump may result in a short circuit. In certain scenarios, Porsche can’t rule out a vehicle fire.
5810631300 is the part number of the suspect pump, with Bentley referring to it as 059.121.012.B in their parts system. German supplier Buhler makes the suspect pump, and Porsche points the finger at Buhler for the subpar sealing that enables water to get in there. A little over 24k units of the Panamera are called back in the United States of America, pre-facelift models that will receive replacement pumps and harnesses. Produced by Pierburg, the replacement pump features better sealing.
Rather than following Porsche’s lead, the safety boffins at Bentley couldn’t agree on a course of action. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlight that a hardware change is required, but the remedy still is under investigation. More curious still, Bentley told the federal watchdog that Pierburg’s improved sealing concept was introduced into Continental manufacturing in July 2019.
If a proven design is already in production and said proven design is also used by Porsche for its recall, why is Bentley shuffling its feet? We aren’t exactly sure, but we’ll get an answer in the near future. Both dealers and owners are to be informed of this concern at the end of March 2023.
A grand total of 650 examples of the Continental GT and soft-topped Continental GTC are called back stateside, including V8-engined cars. Produced for the 2020 model year, these grand tourers are split between 383 coupes and 267 convertibles. Build dates range from June 20th, 2019 to July 10th, 2020 for the coupe and June 20th, 2019 to November 13th, 2019 for the convertible. Bentley further highlights that none of the aforementioned vehicles feature the Parking Heater, a system designed to heat or cool the Continental GT/C with the engine turned off.
