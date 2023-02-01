Porsche Panamera Electrical Short Issue Prompts Recall, 24k Vehicles Affected

Once as controversial as the Cayenne used to be when it launched, the Panamera is a Porsche through and through. Sleek, fast, high quality, and great in the twisties, the family-oriented model isn’t without its faults.
At the beginning of December 2022, the Zuffenhausen-based automaker was informed of a worrying problem stemming from the coolant pump for the climate control system. Following a field analysis, Porsche discovered a number of thermal events. In layman’s terms, something caught fire.
Humidity ingress into the electric coolant pump may lead to a short circuit. In rare cases, the thermal damage may progress, increasing the possibility of a vehicle fire. Panamera owners may identify this problem if a short circuit occurs because said condition leads to the malfunction of the climate control system. However, that is only half the story, though…
Subject luxury sedans and shooting brakes are equipped with an engine residual heat function. The auto-rest system is active for up to 20 minutes with the vehicle parked and the engine turned off. In this particular scenario, owners may not be aware of a potential circuit and subsequent thermal damage to the climate control system’s electric coolant pump.
The pump in question – part number 5810631300 – is manufactured by German supplier Buhler. The remedy comes in the guise of a different pump from a different supplier, one with better sealing to eliminate any chances of humidity ingress. That said, Porsche dealers will also inspect the harness for damage. If necessary, the harness will also be replaced.
Affected owners can expect to be mailed in regard to recall 23V-033 no later than March 27th. It may be frustrating to leave one’s Porsche at the dealer for repairs, but being Porsche, chances are that loaners are in the offing for said owners. According to a report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 24,000 vehicles are called back in the United States alone. 2017 to 2021 models are recalled, as in the pre-facelift Panamera. The number of variants affected simply boggles the mind, ranging from the base spec to the Turbo S Executive.
Speaking of which, the Panamera Sedan is the most affordable specification currently available stateside. It starts at $92,400 sans destination charge, and even though it’s a six-pot affair, the plebeian specification shoots to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.3 seconds thanks to 325 ponies and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque.
Executive is Porsche’s way of saying long wheelbase. The most expensive Panamera of the bunch is the $206,800 Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive. No hybrids are called back, though, only combustion-engined Panameras.
In related news, Porsche is currently testing heavily-camouflaged prototypes of the 2024 Panamera. While not a ground-up redesign, the newcomer is expected to be the final Panamera to feature internal combustion mills. Look forward to a reveal in the second half of 2023.
