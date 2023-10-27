Beginner's Luck\? Couple's First Camper Van Build Will Stun You With Its High\-End Design

After living in a conventional house or apartment, switching to a tiny home on wheels might sound daunting. It all depends on your comfort level and how much you're willing to sacrifice in exchange for a new, more exciting lifestyle. Today, I'm checking out a camper van build that checks all the boxes, the creation of Em and Max.
Two years ago, the couple got their hands on a 2010 Iveco Daily 50C18, a long-wheelbase van with a high roof and dual wheels at the back. They wanted their vehicle to offer as much space as possible and carry a large payload while still being categorized as a van. It took them about 18 months since they bought the van to complete the conversion.
So, let's take a closer look at the van, starting from the front. The couple left the driver's cab as it came from the factory, except for a slight modification – they separated it from the rest of the interior via a wall complete with a tiny arched door. Moreover, you'll notice two storage spaces around the door, one up top and one below.
There are several advantages to closing off the driver's cabin: you get more privacy and security, and the interior can feel more like a home. On the other hand, you won't have light coming through the windshield, so you'll need additional windows.
Once you step through the main sliding door, you'll notice a simple yet beautiful decor featuring white walls paired with oak cabinetry, a pine ceiling, and black accents. The space feels inviting, partly due to the minimalistic and homely Scandinavian design.
The shower is dead ahead, enclosed in dark, waterproof wall panels. It features a tiny shower niche finished in tiles, a stainless steel pan, and a brushed brass multi-functional shower rail, which blends nicely with the walls. Up top, there's a small 12 V volt that will pull moisture outside.
The couple also used the shower space to integrate a Nature's Head composting toilet on a drawer slide – this is one of my favorite ways of adding a toilet to the rig, as it maximizes space and creates a single bathroom area.
Next, we have the kitchen space, which is divided into two parts, one on each side of the van. The kitchen consists of a combo cooker with a four-burner stove top and an oven, an 80-liter (21-gallon) fridge/freezer, and two ample countertops, one of which integrates a deep sink. A lovely decorative touch is the matte white tiles.
For kitchen storage, Em and Max use a bunch of large custom-built drawers, including a charging station and a pull-out pantry. What's more, a cupboard houses the van's diesel heater, which comes with four ducts leading to four vents through the vehicle and also serves as a water heater.
Before we head on to the last part of the interior, I'd like to mention that there seems to be enough storage space for two people in this camper. Besides the kitchen cabinetry, you'll notice many overhead cabinets running along almost the entire interior length.
In one of them, you'll discover the control center for the van, with controls for the water tanks, water pump, and inverter. However, a single panel fitted in a kitchen wall displays the water tank level, state of charge, and other similar information. By the way, this Iveco is equipped with a custom-made 110-liter (29-gallon) freshwater tank and a 70-liter (18-gallon) grey tank.
What I also like about this camper build is its lighting setup. There are some LED pucks on the ceiling and beneath the overhead cabinets, but the mood can be set right using the warm LED strip lights.
And lastly, we have the living room/bedroom area. It features a U-shaped lounge with a large fold-out dinette table in between - it can easily be transformed into a bed by rearranging the cushions and the table. The best part? You can lie down and stargaze from the comfort of your bed through a skylight complete with lights and shades. To make the experience even better, you can open the rear doors and feel the fresh air.
You'll find the electrical system under one of the lounge's benches. It features 200 AH lithium batteries, a DC/DC battery charger, a 2,000 W inverter, and many other components. On top of the van, the couple installed three 180 W and two 55 W solar panels.
Now that we've seen the inside, I'd like also to point out some exterior features. On one side of the van, you'll discover a freshwater fill and a fiberglass storage compartment for a propane bottle, which powers the oven.
If you open the rear doors from the outside, you'll have access to an outdoor shower and an enormous slide-out table, which can be used as an extra seating area. Its top can be folded up to reveal a spacious storage compartment.
Besides the electrical and plumbing system, the couple built everything in this tiny home on wheels. Amazingly, it's their first project - it's safe to say that this is one hell of a conversion, with a beautiful design and practicality-oriented features.