Become a Taxi Driver Working in a Spanish Metropolis in This City Driving Simulator

Developer Simteract announced its game revealed back in March as Urban Venture will no longer enter Steam Early Access but go straight to full release on PC and consoles in 2023. Thanks to a new agreement with publisher NACON, Simteract now has the budget to finish its game without having to go through an Early Access development cycle, which is actually great news.
Along with the development changes, Simteract announced that the game has joined NACON’s “Life” family of games, so it will be released under a different name, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, which sounds much better than the original title if you ask us.
If you’re not familiar with the game, in Taxi Life, players step into the shoes of a taxi driver working in Barcelona. Since this is a simulator, expect all the more annoying aspect of driving in a city to be present in the game, including traffic jams, harsh weather, bumpy roads, impatient passengers, and, sadly, the occasional accidents.
“We realized we had an ambitious project at hand and turn to Nacon as we worked very well together on Train Life. Our goal with Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is to show the skills of our talented team, building a representation of Barcelona on a 1:1 scale that truly feels real; a chance for people to get a one-of-a-kind city driving sim experience,” explains Marcin Ja?kiewicz, CEO of Simteract.
While driving around the city, you’ll have to fulfill ride-hailing jobs, taking passengers to their final destination safely and on time. More importantly, you’ll be managing your own taxy company, so you’ll be responsible for paying fines and bills, fixing your car, and, when the time comes, hiring and managing a team of professional drivers.
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator doesn’t have a release date yet, but we do know it will come to PC and consoles in 2023. Fans of NACON’s Life family of games can add the game to their Steam Wishlists right now.
If you’re not familiar with the game, in Taxi Life, players step into the shoes of a taxi driver working in Barcelona. Since this is a simulator, expect all the more annoying aspect of driving in a city to be present in the game, including traffic jams, harsh weather, bumpy roads, impatient passengers, and, sadly, the occasional accidents.
“We realized we had an ambitious project at hand and turn to Nacon as we worked very well together on Train Life. Our goal with Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is to show the skills of our talented team, building a representation of Barcelona on a 1:1 scale that truly feels real; a chance for people to get a one-of-a-kind city driving sim experience,” explains Marcin Ja?kiewicz, CEO of Simteract.
While driving around the city, you’ll have to fulfill ride-hailing jobs, taking passengers to their final destination safely and on time. More importantly, you’ll be managing your own taxy company, so you’ll be responsible for paying fines and bills, fixing your car, and, when the time comes, hiring and managing a team of professional drivers.
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator doesn’t have a release date yet, but we do know it will come to PC and consoles in 2023. Fans of NACON’s Life family of games can add the game to their Steam Wishlists right now.