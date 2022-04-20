SEGA to Reboot Crazy Taxi as Part of Its Super Game Project

SEGA is in desperate search for new revenue stream after its traditional businesses of pachinko and arcade machines took a hit due to restrictions following the health crisis. To tackle the issue and find new ways to sustain its growth in the long-term, the game developer founded the Super Game initiative, an effort to develop additional revenue sources by emulating the success of hits like Fortnite.
The Super Game initiative will be handling reboots of SEGA’s older games, which will benefit from big budgets. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are the first two big-budget reboots that are part of the Super Game project.
At least one of the games, Crazy Taxi has been in development for more than a year, but it will not be released for another two or three years. The report citing sources that asked not to be name mentions that the reboot could still be canceled throughout its development cycle.
Currently, SEGA has plans to reboot a total of four games, but the other two that aren’t yet in active development haven’t been named yet. However, the Japanese developer revealed in 2021 that it’s already working on a first-person shooter that’s part of the Super Game project. The game is supposed to offer “contents and services that can create a large community,” so it’s basically a “game as a service.”
Although Crazy Taxi is definitely not among SEGA’s most successful franchises, the racing game gathered a rather vocal fanbase, which is expected to support the upcoming reboot if the Japanese company decides to turn it into something more than a traditional game.
To make things even more interesting for the project, SEGA and Microsoft announced a partnership last year that’s related to Super Game. Microsoft’s Sarah Bond explained at the time that the purpose of the deal is to “reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and SEGA alike.” With that in mind, it’s highly likely that some, if not all, of these big-budget reboots will be added to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass at launch or slightly later.
