New Yorkers Can Now Experience First Class Taxi Services in Gravity's New Ford Mach-E Cabs

Mobility startup Gravity turned Ford’s Mustang Mach-E into one of the classiest and most advanced taxis to roam the streets of New York. The new yellow fleet is now ready to offer passengers in the Big Apple a premium riding experience, with this being the first time Ford’s electric SUV serves as a taxi.
Gravity’s new Mach-E taxis are painted in a striking Rally Yellow color and offer customers the most exclusive and customized rides while keeping emissions to zero.
The panoramic roofs are great for those interested in sightseeing, while inside the cab, passengers can enjoy a 22” tablet for music, videos, or selfies. It can also be used to adjust climate controls.
The operator also boasts of its taxis’ advanced safety features. All cars are monitored for safe driving behaviors, using driver-facing AI (artificial intelligence) that also prevents the driver from getting distracted while behind the wheel.
According to Gravity, all its cabs are available for standard NYC yellow taxi prices, with no premium rates being applied. Customers can either catch a ride directly on the street or can order a car via the available e-hail apps.
Eventually, the mobility startup wants to deploy a fleet of at least 50 cabs, made up of both the Mach-E and Tesla’s Model Y. Gravity’s CEO, Moshe Cohen, stated that its fleet of taxis was designed to be the smartest, safest, and most sustainable to ever hit the road, which is something both New Yorkers as well as visitors should be thrilled about. Gravity’s new vehicles are meant to reinvigorate and re-energize the city’s yellow taxi scene as well as pull it toward a cleaner future.
The panoramic roofs are great for those interested in sightseeing, while inside the cab, passengers can enjoy a 22” tablet for music, videos, or selfies. It can also be used to adjust climate controls.
The operator also boasts of its taxis’ advanced safety features. All cars are monitored for safe driving behaviors, using driver-facing AI (artificial intelligence) that also prevents the driver from getting distracted while behind the wheel.
According to Gravity, all its cabs are available for standard NYC yellow taxi prices, with no premium rates being applied. Customers can either catch a ride directly on the street or can order a car via the available e-hail apps.
Eventually, the mobility startup wants to deploy a fleet of at least 50 cabs, made up of both the Mach-E and Tesla’s Model Y. Gravity’s CEO, Moshe Cohen, stated that its fleet of taxis was designed to be the smartest, safest, and most sustainable to ever hit the road, which is something both New Yorkers as well as visitors should be thrilled about. Gravity’s new vehicles are meant to reinvigorate and re-energize the city’s yellow taxi scene as well as pull it toward a cleaner future.