autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

New Yorkers Can Now Experience First Class Taxi Services in Gravity's New Ford Mach-E Cabs

Home > News > Industry
23 Dec 2021, 11:44 UTC ·
Mobility startup Gravity turned Ford’s Mustang Mach-E into one of the classiest and most advanced taxis to roam the streets of New York. The new yellow fleet is now ready to offer passengers in the Big Apple a premium riding experience, with this being the first time Ford’s electric SUV serves as a taxi.
Ford Mach-E 6 photos
Ford Mach-E interiorFord Mach-EFord Mach-EGravity Ford Mach-E Yellow TaxiGravity Ford Mach-E Yellow Taxi
Gravity’s new Mach-E taxis are painted in a striking Rally Yellow color and offer customers the most exclusive and customized rides while keeping emissions to zero.

The panoramic roofs are great for those interested in sightseeing, while inside the cab, passengers can enjoy a 22” tablet for music, videos, or selfies. It can also be used to adjust climate controls.

The operator also boasts of its taxis’ advanced safety features. All cars are monitored for safe driving behaviors, using driver-facing AI (artificial intelligence) that also prevents the driver from getting distracted while behind the wheel.

According to Gravity, all its cabs are available for standard NYC yellow taxi prices, with no premium rates being applied. Customers can either catch a ride directly on the street or can order a car via the available e-hail apps.

Gravity’s vehicles get charged overnight, off-peak hours, at the company’s charging space in Midtown Manhattan, on West 42 Street. Its charging equipment is compatible with a wide range of models and comes with superfast charging.

Eventually, the mobility startup wants to deploy a fleet of at least 50 cabs, made up of both the Mach-E and Tesla’s Model Y. Gravity’s CEO, Moshe Cohen, stated that its fleet of taxis was designed to be the smartest, safest, and most sustainable to ever hit the road, which is something both New Yorkers as well as visitors should be thrilled about. Gravity’s new vehicles are meant to reinvigorate and re-energize the city’s yellow taxi scene as well as pull it toward a cleaner future.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Gallery showing images of Ford's Mustang Mach-E and Gravity's yellow Mach-E taxis

taxi Gravity ford mach-e New York tesla model y
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories