Bear Completely Trashes Subaru Forester Looking For Gummy Bears

15 Apr 2019, 9:57 UTC
by
One Colorado woman has learned her lesson: never let your guard down and assume that your car is safe if it’s inside the garage. Bears, it turns out, will do anything to get their paws on something to eat.
Even if that something is gummy bears - “its own kind,” as Cate Siegel, from Breckenridge, Colorado jokes. It’s a good thing she still has a sense of humor about this, since her car, a 2014 Subaru Forester, was completely trashed by a bear looking for the sugary treats.

Siegel tells CBS Denver that she’s usually very careful about locking her car doors because she lives in the mountains and knows that bears tend to find their way inside looking for food. This time, though, she forgot or she assumed that having put the car in the garage was enough.

It wasn’t. The bear broke in, opened the garage doors, ransacked the place, ate the gummy bears and then pooped in the backseat. Talk about a show of gratitude!

“He must have just got in, went back and around got in the backseat. Even left a little surprise in the backseat,” Siegel laughs. “He actually… there was a garage opener in the car, must have stepped on it and opened the garage door, but luckily our trash had just been taken out.”

The bear found the gummy bears inside an unsealed bag at the bottom of a basket and had its fill. It then left, leaving tracks all over the place. Siegel says that she will be more careful from now on and will never leave her car doors open again.

She also placed a call to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the incident. In response, the organization is warning all those living in bear country to be “bear aware.” That means locking doors, putting away all food items and throwing out all the trash.

[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTmJHx8Ssuo ]
