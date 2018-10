This occurred over the weekend at one of our Rocky Mountain contingent's houses. Delicate in the way he opens all the doors, brutal indifference in remembering to shut them ;. @nest #caughtonNestCam @dailycamera @KyleClark https://t.co/dZ1YmH8bmY — Red Van Workshop (@RedVanWorkshop) October 15, 2018

A new video of a bear break-in is making the rounds online. It happened last weekend in Boulder, Colorado, during a snowstorm, when a bear came casually strolling around the house and peeked inside a parked vehicle. It might have been covered in snow, but it still held the promise of a tasty snack, so you can’t really fault the bear for trying.The incident was captured by security cameras at IT company Red Van Workshop. The car belongs to one of its employees, and was parked outside without being locked. The bear took advantage of that and opened 3 of its doors as it looked around the place.“This occurred over the weekend at one of our Rocky Mountain contingent's houses. Delicate in the way he opens all the doors, brutal indifference in remembering to shut them,” Red Van Workshop says on its Twitter page.Indeed, after poking around the car and clearly not finding anything to eat, the bear wandered off back into the woods, leaving the doors open. The post doesn’t say anything about the damage done to the car interior, but since it was so careful to get inside through the door, we’d venture a guess as to how it was minimal.Bears have broken into cars before and there were times when they also became trapped inside. They panicked and wrecked the inside of the car in their desperate bid to free themselves – like this bear that became trapped in a Subaru last August.In light of this recent video going viral, authorities are using it to highlight the importance of securing all doors when you leave your car, even if it’s only for a few minutes.