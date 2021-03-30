Batmobile-Spec $250,000 1968 Corvette Restomod Flexes LS7, Carbon Bumpers

There are lots of cool Corvette restomods out there, but none of them are like the C3R. This all-black sports car has a $250,000 price tag, and we think it would appeal to both the original Batman and the one the current one.
Zack Snyder's Justice League did have one short clip showing Alfred working on the Aston Martin. And while a DB Mark III is very classy, we figure a Corvette like this one would send the right message as well. It's a sinister shade of gloss black and has orange in the interior as well as bodywork pinstriping.
The vehicle is currently for sale with Vanguard Motors, who are still working on the full description and video. But we already know what this car is because we've seen it before. Back at the beginning of the year, Mecum had it for auction with an estimated worth of $200,000, so basically, it's gone up in value over just a few months.
The C3R widebody 'Vette was inspired by the legendary Mako Shark II concept. It has the coke bottle body of a Greek goddess, wrapped up in the Mosaic Black Metallic paint of a 2018 Z06 Corvette. For us, the biggest highlight is the carbon fiber trim replacing what used to be chrome. You can notice that on the front and rear bumpers, as well as the side vents.
Understated and discreet, the hidden side exhaust system also contributes to the sinister look of this car. To make sure nothing is shiny on this car, its builders opted for 3-piece carbon fiber wheels from Asanti, measuring 20x13 inches at the back. And the interior also seems to renounce 1960s glam by sporting all-black leather with orange quilted stitching, 4-point racing harnesses and updated Dakota Digital gauges.
Bruce Wayne should also be happy with the performance since this thing now packs an LS7 427 CI pushrod V8 engine producing over 500 hp. It's hooked up to a T6 6-speed gearbox. Even the chassis has modern infusions, like the big brakes from the outgoing Z06 and independent suspension arms designed for the C7.
