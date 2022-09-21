Barn Find Hunter Stumbles Upon Rare Family Who Eats, Sleeps, and Drives JDM Cars

Despite all the trolling and hateful comments online over vehicle preference, car enthusiasts have a common language – they love cars. That’s why Cars and Coffee meets are so successful regardless of the location on the planet. The same applies to classic barn finds.
On a recent episode of Hagerty’s Barn Find Hunter, Tom Cotter stumbled upon an unusual barn find. These cars might be unknown if you just turned 18, but for anyone who witnessed the new millennium, they are somewhat classics.
Which begs the question. What qualifies as a barn find? Most classic car experts will argue a barn find needs to be old, rare and sat abandoned for a couple of years. Otherwise, it’s just a neglected car in a garage.
Hagerty’s Tom Cotter stepped out of his comfort zone in a recently released episode of Barn Find Hunter and explored the world of rare JDM icons. Unlike classic hot rods that alter power by taking low-powered motors and making upgrades, JDM classics can harness insane amounts of boost by chipping the ECU.
“Different cars, different tastes. Not everybody has the same passion for the same car, but lots of people have the same passions for cars in general,” Cotter confessed as he set off to visit a family obsessed with JDM cars.
Cotter featured a 19-year-old car enthusiast who lives, eats, and breathes Honda. He’s still in High School but has dreams of working for Honda one day. The enthusiastic teen drives a rare 2001 Honda Prelude Type SH (only 241 in the U.S.). He’s looking to push out 250 hp off this engine – maybe more after he’s through with college.
Cotter also featured an interesting JDM crazy family that all drive Japanese cars. The dad owns a ‘90s Honda Civic Si and Lexus IS300. His wife drives another IS300 automatic. The older son has a Toyota Altezza, and the daughter has a 5-speed manual ‘90s Honda DX. The middle son, Jonathan drives a decked out 2010 Scion tC.
It's not normal finding a family that shares a passion for cars – this one is an exception.
We recommend watching the video below to catch a glimpse of the mods on this JDM family’s cars.
