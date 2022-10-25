Balance Low Step-Thru Bike Lets You Put Both Feet on the Ground While You're in the Saddle

Dutch-made Van Raam Balance is not your ordinary bike. It is a comfort two-wheeler with a unique, low step-through frame design, which allows riders to place their feet on the ground without getting off the saddle.
The Balance is the creation of Van Raam, a company based in the Netherlands, which specializes in manufacturing special needs bicycles and trikes. Aiming to contribute to the integration of people with disabilities into society, Van Raam offers a wide variety of wheelers, from scooter bikes to transport bikes, tandem bikes, the wheelchair bike, walking aids, and more.
With its low center of gravity, ergonomic seating position, and low step-through design, the Balance serves as a comfort bike meant to make cycling easier, safer, and more pleasant. The model is not new, as Van Raam designed multiple Balance versions so far, with the first one being the Tavara Balance, produced in 1985.
The latest iteration of the Balance claims to be much safer than your regular step-thru bike, as it allows you to remain in the saddle at a stop. It also offers a more comfortable riding position that puts very little pressure on your wrists, neck, and shoulders.
Van Raam’s Balance comfort bike is available in a non-motorized version or an electric one, with a pedal assist (there is no throttle). You can also order it in multiple frame sizes.
Regardless of the option you choose, your Balance will come equipped with 24” wheels, hydraulic rim brakes, and frame sizes between 42 cm (16.5”) and 60 cm (23.6”). You also get a five-year warranty on the frame. Without the electrical system and any accessories, the bike still weighs around 22 kg (48.5 lb).
If you opt for the electric version of the Balance, you get a front-mounted motor that will assist you up to the standard speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph). The 490Wh battery pack will offer an average range of approximately 82 km (51 miles) per charge. Various configurations are available for the bike, so you have to check out the official website for more info.
Van Raam’s Balance comfort bike has a base price of approximately $1,600. The electric version of the bike will boost that price to around $3,900.
